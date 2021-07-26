Lightspin Named 2021 CRN Emerging Vendor in Security Category

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspin, the next-generation cloud security platform, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Lightspin in its 2021 Emerginzg Vendors List in the Security Category. This annual list honors up-and-coming technology vendors-all six years old or younger-that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel by enabling solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the channel's ongoing success.

Founded in 2020, Lightspin provides a contextual cloud security platform for cloud-native and Kubernetes environments that includes a full contextual view of all cloud assets and relationships, maps the potential attack paths and prioritizes and remediates the most critical security issues from build to runtime.

"Our solution has an immediate impact with the ability to leverage sophisticated inputs from multiple sources to detect and prioritize risk early on in the development cycle, to significantly reduce the number of threats reported. The result is effective protection with instant security fatigue relief," said Amber Katz, Head of Business Development. "Lightspin is financially rewarding for partners as it is quick and easy to deploy and integrate, and incorporates intuitive visualization tools that boost user experience and make it easy for customers to study their cloud environment and take insightful actions."

Deployed in companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 corporations, Lightspin has been experiencing exceptional market growth. Recently completing a $16 million Series A funding round Lightspin was awarded the CDM Global Infosec Award for Hot Company in SaaS/Cloud Security at RSA 2021, and Gold for Security Cloud/Saas Start up of the Year award as part of the 13th 2021 annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation awards.

Lightspin's next-gen cloud security posture management (CSPM)solution uses contextual cloud security to protect cloud and Kubernetes environments from build to runtime, and simplifies cloud security for security and DevOps teams. Using patent-pending advanced graph-based technology, Lightspin empowers cloud and security teams to eliminate risks and maximize productivity by proactively and automatically detecting all security risks, smartly prioritizing the most critical issues, and easily fixing them. For more information, visit https://www.lightspin.io/, or see Lightspin video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpYDVri-mtc.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

