Chen Guoguang, President of Smart PV Unit, Huawei Technology, (right) talks to pv magazine's Vincent Shaw (left) at the 2021 SNEC solar power trade show. " data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Huawei-02-600x400.jpg" data-large-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Huawei-02-1200x800.jpg" />On July 22, 2021, Huawei brought together experts in the large-scale solar PV and battery storage markets to discuss industry trends, the additional revenue streams created by battery storage systems, and Huawei's latest FusionSolar All-Scenario PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...