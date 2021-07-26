Anzeige
Montag, 26.07.2021
PR Newswire
26.07.2021 | 15:40
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TFS HealthScience has been accredited in Medidata Rave RTSM to conduct randomization and drug trial supply management services

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This accreditation enables TFS to address complex requirements characteristic of the current clinical research environment. Flexible approach and quick implementation of change helps us reach our clinical trial goals. As Medidata partner we are able to provide scalable solutions and create a complete value-driven experience for our biopharma customers.

"The accreditation in Medidata Balance grows our portfolio of Medidata products and extends the successful partnership between TFS HealthScience and Medidata. Investing in cutting edge technology allows TFS to better serve our customers and demonstrates our commitment to patients", says Bassem Saleh, TFS CEO

TFS has aimed at the the accreditation in Balance to bring a number of benefits to our project management:

  • Patient randomization from within Rave
  • Unified EDC and RTSM solution and centralized operations
  • Reduced complexity and risk associated with the manual process
  • Configurable and reliable system giving potential to accelerate the study start-up
  • Simplified and tailored reporting

As Medidata partner since 2018. TFS HealthScience has previously been certified on Medidata Rave

For more information, please reach out to
Sylwia Domagalska, Senior Director Marketing and Communications
Email: sylwia.domagalska@tfscro.com
Phone: +48 787 913 074

