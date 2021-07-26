AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Announces Orders Totaling Approximately $200,000

Y-T-D sales total $16.3 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received an equipment order totaling $200,000. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $16.3 million.

The first order, shipping to Northern California, is for an ASV RT-75HD equipped with a Loftness G4 masticating head. The machine will be used for clearing underbrush by a private landowner. The second order is for a 2019 ASV RT-75HD equipped with a dirt bucket, mower, and deck attachment. The machine is shipping to the Pacific Northwest and will be use by an organization providing defensible space. Defensible space is the buffer created between a building and the grass, trees, shrubs, or any wildland area that surround it. This space is needed to slow or stop the spread of wildfire.

ASV RT-75HD

AmeraMex recently entered into a Dealer Agreement with Kovaco Electric and will be selling the world's first 100 percent electric skid steer loader, the Elise 900, and compact loader, the MiniZ. Kovaco Electric provides 40+ attachments - from a wood splitter, brush and tree cutter, backhoe to a concrete mixer. Since last week's announcement of the dealership, the sales team has received many inquiries and is now arranging demonstrations of the electric skid steer loaders.

For more information or to arrange for a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders or the line of ASV Post-tract skid steer loaders, contact the sales team at 530.895.8955.

ASV Posi-track Loaders and Skid Steers

ASV manufactures a family of premium compact track loaders and skid steers that are purpose-built to lead the industry in hydraulic performance, tractive effort, undercarriage technology, reliability, serviceability, and comfort on any terrain. From small landscaping projects and residential construction jobs to acres of excavation, ASV's all-terrain machines enable work in more places and in more complex conditions.

Elise 900 is the first fully electric skid steer loader utilizing tracks or tires. The emissions free, 100 percent environmentally friendly loader provides six-8 hours of operation, depending on the battery purchased.

MiniZ is the first fully electric compact loader. With eight hours of operation, the compact loader has a load capacity of 882 pounds and is 100.2" in length and 45.3" in height. Due to its compact dimensions, MiniZ is perfect for work in complicated interiors such as food processing or farmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'continue' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

