V-Square Quantitative Management (V-Square) has announced the hiring of Erik Norland as its Head of Distribution. A 20-year industry veteran with asset management, custody, and global markets expertise, Erik's addition to the team bolsters our strong client-centric approach to deliver customized ESG solutions as we continue to build our reputation as a specialized global asset manager. He will lead the firm's sales, consultant relationship and client service functions across institutional, insurance and wholesale. Mr. Norland, based in Stockholm, will report to Mamadou-Abou Sarr, co-founder and President and will join the global leadership team.

"Erik is a results-focused leader who brings excellent experience in distribution strategy and execution, sales management and client relationship roles. I had the pleasure of working with Erik for nearly a decade and I have always been impressed by his solution-oriented mindset, leadership and ESG expertise. I am excited to welcome Erik to the firm to help us further build on our strong distribution capabilities," Mr. Sarr said in a news release.

Mr. Norland was head of the Nordic Region at Northern Trust Asset Management for 11 years, responsible for all business activity in the region, with a high focus on distribution of sophisticated ESG strategies. Prior this role, Erik spent over a decade in Equity Sales and Trading roles covering institutional investors across Europe at various local and global investment banks.

Commenting on his new role at V-Square, Norland said, "I am thrilled to join Mamadou and the V-Square team at this exciting inflection point in the firm's growth and development. Given my passion for ESG, I was eager to join a specialized firm driving innovation. Mamadou has a great vision for the firm and is extremely focused on providing exceptional value to our clients. I am confident we will be able to leverage V-Square's entrepreneurial spirit and successful track record as we grow the business and capitalize on new opportunities across the sustainable investing landscape."

About V-Square Quantitative Management

V-Square's mission is to be a new vector of change in the way we generate investment returns for investors in alternative asset classes, core equity and fixed income by creating "Better Value for Longer" BVFL. For additional information, please visit www.vsqm.com.

