Montag, 26.07.2021
Breaking News! Auch "bahnbrechend" fürs Depot?
26.07.2021 | 17:04
Forbes Ventures Plc - Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation

PR Newswire

London, July 26

26 July 2021

FORBES VENTURES
("Forbes" or the "Company")

Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation and Suspension of Trading

Forbes Ventures provides a further update on its first Litigation Funding Securitisation and an update on the suspension of trading in its shares.

Litigation Funding Securitisation Update

The Company has been advised by its Maltese Corporate Advisors that the listing of the GBP 40 million two-year notes (the "First Issue"), for which Forbes Ventures' wholly owned subsidiary Forbes Ventures Investment Management Limited ("FVIM") acts as collateral agent, has now been approved by the Listing Committee of the Maltese Financial Services Authority.

The Directors are pleased that the listing process can now commence with the Maltese Stock Exchange and look forward to the first issue closing shortly.

The Company intends to proceed with the launch of its previously announced second Litigation Funding Securitisation of GBP 60 million two-year notes immediately after closing of the First Issue.

Suspension of Trading

The Company is making good progress with completion of its Audit and expects to be in a position to complete the same within the next 21 days. Upon completion and filing of the audit, the Company will apply for trading in its ordinary shares to be restored.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 568 767
020 3687 0498
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

© 2021 PR Newswire
