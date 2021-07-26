At 110 Bn Liter, Bioethanol Production to Close 2021 at over 10 Bn Liter Higher than 2020: Fact MR Survey on Biofuels Market

- Bioethanol Continues to Grow over 4%, whereas Biodiesel Reflect Signs of Stagnancy in Across Potential Markets

-The Biofuel market survey offers compelling insights into various factors impacting growth across key segments, including biofuel type, feedstock and application. It also highlights strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Biofuel market.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact. MR in its latest report forecasts that the global biofuel market will register a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2031. With rising demand for green fuels, the overall market is set to grow 1.6X from 2021 to 2031, reaching a valuation of around US$ 226 Bn by 2031 end.

Depleting natural resources, increasing carbon footprints and growing demand for renewable energy for ecological sustainability are some of the factors driving the growth of biofuel market. Biofuels are considered as one of the cleaner fuel options than the conventional ones.

Access to cheap energy has become an essential factor to the proper functioning of modern economies. Countries across the world are continuously looking for fuel alternatives to cope with the rising energy insecurity. As a result, sales of biofuels are gaining momentum.

Similarly, in order to achieve energy security, governments across the world are bringing forth various reforms to promote the use of biofuel blend with conventional fuels. This has resulted in the expansion of biofuel market.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6485

Rising environmental concerns along with governments' emphasis on the use of ecofriendly alternatives have led to the adoption of various biofuels. Biofuels are being increasingly adopted to meet the ever-increasing demand for fuel across various sectors such as transportation sector.

Technological advancements have paved way for the development of cutting-edge liquid biofuels as viable option to decarbonize energy sectors in a cost-effective way in industries such as road transportation, aviation, shipping etc.

Automotive manufacturers are continuously introducing energy efficient vehicles with biofuel-based engines. This has largely impacted the sales of biofuels. Moreover, the growing interest of shipping companies towards usage of biofuels is expected to impact the demand for biofuels during the forecast period.

Various feedstock such as corn, sugarcane and vegetable oil are used to produce biofuels. Among these, corn and sugarcane account for around 50% of the required feedstock for biofuel production.

Bioethanol dominates the biofuels market with a revenue share of around 65% in 2020, owing to its clean and harmless nature.

North America leads the biofuels market with an incremental opportunity of US$ 22.7 Bn. This can be attributed to the increasing utilization of biofuels in transportation sector.

"Biofuels will be the world's fast-growing source of energy during the forecast period. Consequently the focus on capacity expansion is at all-time high in the market. Companies will therefore focus on strategic collaborations as they aim for competitive advantage," says a Fact MR Analyst.

Key Takeaways from Biofuels Market Survey

The U.S is leading the market for biofuels as a result of increasing adoption of biofuels along with higher production of biodiesel-based engine vehicles. The U.S and Brazil together account for over 3/4 of global biofuel production

together account for over of global biofuel production With increasing demand for green fuels along with growing interest of fuel policymakers in alternative fuels, the biofuel market in China is set to register a CAGR of around 6% between 2021 and 2031.

is set to register a CAGR of around 6% between 2021 and 2031. Indonesia is forecast to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in biofuel infrastructure to meet country's alternative fuel goal.

is forecast to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in biofuel infrastructure to meet country's alternative fuel goal. Based on feedstock, corn-based biofuel leads the market with over 1/4 of over biofuel revenue.

Owing to its suitability in automotive applications, bioethanol dominates the global biofuel market with over 65% revenue share.

Key Drivers

Growing interest to replace fossil fuels with biofuels for a sustainable ecosystem is positively impacting the biofuels market.

Rapid production of biofuel-based vehicles is fueling the demand for biofuels.

Consistent supply of feedstock along with favorable government policies support the adoption of biofuels across various industries.

Rising interest of shipping companies towards utilizing biofuels is likely to drive the growth of biofuel market further during the forecast period.

Key Restraints

Rising concerns for deforestation as a result of expansion of sugarcane and corn cultivation area is hampering the growth of biofuels market to some extent.

Lack of awareness across developing and under-developed countries regarding benefits of biofuels is negatively affecting the growth of overall market.

Rise of electric automotive industry is hampering the growth of biofuels market.

Similarly, COVID-19 has also negatively impacted the growth of biofuels market. Sales of biofuel witnessed a year-on-year decline of -3.6% in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 impact.

To know more about our research on Biofuels Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6485

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the biofuels market are shifting their focus towards developing less expensive and cutting-edge biofuels. They are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, advanced product development and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance,

In May 2021 , Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced its plan to build North Dakota's first-ever soyabean crushing plant and refinery in order to meet the fast-growing demand from food, feed, industrial and biofuel customers, including producers of renewable diesel.

, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced its plan to build first-ever soyabean crushing plant and refinery in order to meet the fast-growing demand from food, feed, industrial and biofuel customers, including producers of renewable diesel. In July 2021 , TotalEnergiespartnered with Veolia to accelerate the development of microalgae cultivation using CO2. The microalgae cultivated will be converted into next-generation biofuels with low carbon intensity.

, TotalEnergiespartnered with Veolia to accelerate the development of microalgae cultivation using CO2. The microalgae cultivated will be converted into next-generation biofuels with low carbon intensity. Similarly in July 2021 , Kemin Biofuels launched ZyloZyme AA for the production of bioethanol.

Some of the prominent players operating in the biofuels market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Bunge Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Valero Energy Corp.

Petrobras

Butamax

Renewable Energy Corp.

Wilmar International

Algenol

Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Poet, Llc

Flint Hills Resources

The Andersons, Inc.

Raizen S.A.

Copersucar S.A.

Abengoa, S. A.

Alpha Biofuels

More Valuable Insights on Biofuels Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global biofuels market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections in Biofuels market with detailed segmentation:

By Biofuel Type

Biodiesel

Bioethanol

Others

By Feedstock

Corn-based Biofuel

Sugarcane-based Biofuel

Vegetable Oil-based Biofuel

Other Feedstock-based Biofuel

By Application

Biofuel for Land Transport

Biofuel for Shipping

Biofuel for Other Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Biofuels Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for biofuels market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into biofuels demand outlook for 2021-2031

Biofuels market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Biofuels market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain -

Refuse Derived Fuel Market- The refuse-derived fuel market has seen a minor upswing in growth, and the status quo is anticipated to continue as innovative waste management options are highlighted in the face of rising municipal solid waste (MSW), lowering landfill strain. There are numerous opportunities in the refuse-derived fuel market, and key stakeholders are fighting to capitalize on them through organic expansion plans in developed markets and system digitization for improved performance. Due to the region's advantageous regulations and technological strength, stakeholders in the refuse-derived fuel sector are concentrating on consolidating their position in Europe.

Petrochemical Feedstock Market- The global petrochemical industry appears to be improving steadily but significantly. Many factors influence how basic chemical capacities are added and used at the end of the upstream petroleum and gas sectors. Soaps, detergents, solvents, fertilizers, drugs, insecticides, and epoxy resins, among other industrial and domestic items, are made from petrochemical feedstocks. Because of its applications and developments, the global markets for petrochemical feedstocks are expected to grow in the future projection period.

Biochar Market- The global biochar market continues to have a highly fragmented competition structure, with a large number of unorganized firms holding the majority of revenue shares. A big number of market firms are utilizing their R&D capabilities to investigate the use of biochar in the generation of electricity and soil nutrient retention. Given the potential applicability and ultimate demand for biochar in addressing dry land concerns such as acidified soils and drought-related difficulties, stakeholders are focusing their efforts on raising farmer awareness in order to open up new market opportunities.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & Chemicals, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg