Montag, 26.07.2021
PR Newswire
26.07.2021 | 17:04
110 Leser
Tanmiah IPO Announces Retail Subscription Date

- Tuesday 27 July 2021 will be the date for individual investors to subscribe to Tanmiah Food Company's IPO

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Fransi Capital, the Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner and Underwriter for Tanmiah Food Company's ("Tanmiah") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") has announced that Tuesday 17/12/1442H (corresponding to 27/07/2021G), is the date for subscription by individual investors to the Retail Tranche of Tanmiah's IPO. The retail subscription period will last for one day only. Six million (6,000,000) Ordinary Shares, representing 30% of the total shares of Tanmiah Food Company, were offered to institutional investors during the book building process, and six hundred thousand (600,000) Ordinary Shares have been allocated to individual subscribers, representing 10% of the total offered shares, at a price of SAR 67 per share.

Tanmiah Food Company logo

Saudi Fransi Capital stated that the receiving bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, has completed its preparations and will provide all necessary facilities to allow individual subscribers to subscribe to the IPO through their branches throughout the Kingdom and through various electronic means.

The prospectus for the subscription was published on the website of the Capital Market Authority www.cma.org.sa, the website of Tanmiah Food Company www.tanmiah.com, and the website of Saudi Fransi Capital www.sfc.sa.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Michael Hylton
michael.hylton@instinctif.com
+971 4 369 9353

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1552331/Tanmiah_Food_Company_Logo.jpg

