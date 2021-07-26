Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) reports a ground magnetics survey has defined multiple drill targets over a 6-kilometre long zone at its Beaver nickel-cobalt project in south-central British Columbia. The 100% owned Beaver-Lynx nickel project covers approximately 20,000 hectares and is located 15 - 25 kilometres east and southeast respectively of Taseko Mines Ltd.'s Gibraltar Mine in British Columbia's Cariboo Mining Division.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Inomin" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_8nipq58v/Inomin-completes-ground-magnetics-survey-at-Beaver-Nickel-Cobalt-property-identifying-multiple-drill-targets-over-6-km-in-British-Columbia

The 120 line-kilometre ground magnetic survey, covering a 6-kilometre long airborne magnetic anomaly in the Spur and North Lobe zones, defined long linear magnetic anomalies associated with magnetite concentrations. It is the company's intention to complete drill tests of priority targets in this newly defined zone followed by a more rigorous drilling program to delineate a nickel-cobalt resource.

John Gomez, President & CEO, stated: "The ground survey has generated further data to assist us in prioritizing drill targets. We look forward to drill testing these new targets to demonstrate the existence of nickel-cobalt mineralization over a large 5 - 6-km long area."

Initial exploration and metallurgical studies at Beaver, including geophysical surveys and diamond drilling programs during 2013 - 2014, demonstrated the property's potential to host large areas of near-surface, disseminated nickel and cobalt, amenable to conventional extraction methods. Cobalt occurs with nickel mineralization ranging from 0.009% to 0.012% cobalt.

The less explored Lynx area, with no drilling to date, is geologically similar to Beaver with larger-bearing potential nickel zones as defined by geophysics. Lynx also hosts the highest nickel stream and lake sediment nickel anomalies in the region. A 2020 NI 43-101 technical report on the Beaver and Lynx sulphide nickel project, which is available on the company's website, notes that the Beaver property hosts large volumes of low-grading nickel and cobalt mineralization amendable to conventional floatation extraction techniques.

The company hold several other properties including the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver properties in Mexico. It also holds the Fleetwood zinc-copper-gold-silver VMS project in south-west British Columbia and 100% of the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland which is under option to Maritime Resources Corp.

The shares are trading at $0.115. For more information, please visit the company's website www.InominMines.com, or contact John Gomez, President and CEO, at 604-566-8703 or by email at info@InominMines.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91221