Regulatory News:

Spartoo (Paris:ALSPT) (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 ticker: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces today its non-audited consolidated half-year GMV1

(€ thousands, limited review) 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Variation Gross Merchandise Value 105,982 89,261 18.7%

In the first half of 2021, the GMV reached €106.0 million, an increase of 18.7% compared to the same period last year, when the GMV amounted to €89.3 million2

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spartoo, said: "We are pleased with this performance, which is fully in line with our objective of annual GMV growth of over 10% by 2021. This half-year confirms the flexibility of our unique model, which has fully benefited from the depth of its fashion offering, the most extensive in Europe, and the success of its e-commerce expertise with professionals. The recent successful fundraising through our IPO now gives us the means to gradually accelerate this momentum by strengthening our offer and our reputation

Next financial event

2021 Half-year results, on Monday October 4, 2021, after market close

To receive next press releases from SPARTOO, just click here! Subscribe to our mailing list spartoo@newcap.eu.

About Spartoo

With 8,000 brands and 700,000 items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (shoes, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €134 million, corresponding to a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €194 million, 39% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

Disclaimer

Please refer to the Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 4 June 2021 and to the supplement to the Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 17 June 2021 to obtain further information on Spartoo.

Subject to applicable laws and regulations, Spartoo has no intention to update information referred to above. Spartoo accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

Forward-looking statements

This press release solely contains summary information and is not intended to be detailed. This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements relating to the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying hypotheses, statements with respect to plans, to objectives and to expectations relating to operations that are still to come, to future revenues and services, and statements with respect to future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "believe", "anticipate", "objective" or similar expressions. Even if the Group believes that the expectations reflected by such forward looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders of the Group are advised of the fact that the information and forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally out of the control of the Group, which could imply that the effective results and events can differ significantly and in an unfavorable manner from those that are communicated, implied or indicated by this information and these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are advanced or identified in the documents filed or that are to be filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers by the Group (in particular those detailed in chapter 3 of the Registration Document of the Company). The Group does not take on any commitment to publish updates of the forward-looking information, this whether subsequent to new information, to future events or to any other element.

1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): total sales of products (including VAT) and services, net of returns.

2 Figures subject to a limited review by the auditors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005577/en/

Contacts:

Spartoo

04 58 00 16 84

investors@spartoo.com

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Fossiez

Investor Relations

spartoo@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

spartoo@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98