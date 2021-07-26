- (PLX AI) - LVMH half year revenue EUR 28,700 million vs. estimate EUR 28,300 million.
- • Half year EBIT margin 26.6%
|LVMH's Louis Vuitton Beats Forecast as Luxury Demand Strengthens
|LVMH delivers record first half performance
|Paris, July 26, 2021
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading high-quality products group, recorded revenue of 28.7 billion euros in the first half of 2021, up 56% compared to the same...
|LVMH Half Year Net Income EUR 5,289 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,260 Million
|Sephora Advances European Growth Strategy With Acquisition Of Feelunique
|Sephora extends definition of clean to encompass sustainability goals
