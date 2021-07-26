BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR Newswire
London, July 26
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 July 2021, has been set at 1.377840, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.675550 pence per share (USD dividend 7.82 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 6 August 2021 (to shareholders on the register on 9 July 2021).
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
26 July 2021
