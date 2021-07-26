- (PLX AI) - Duerr new outlook FY EBIT margin 5-6%, up from 4.2-5.2% previously.
- • Outlook FY orders EUR 4,000-4,200 million, up from EUR 3,600-3,900 million previously
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 3,600-3,800 million, up from EUR 3,450-3,650 million
- • H1 revenue EUR 1,632.8 million vs. estimate EUR 1,653 million
- • The main reason for increasing the forecast is the excellent business performance at HOMAG (Woodworking Machinery and Systems), the company said
- • This contributed to the Dürr Group's order intake reaching a record high of EUR 2,110.9 million in the first half of the year according to preliminary figures
