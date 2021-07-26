Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.07.2021
Noreco: Sail Away of Tyra Topsides

OSLO, Norway, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a successful sail away of the three Tyra East wellhead and riser topsides.

The topsides were fabricated at Sembcorp Marine Ltd in Singapore and will be transported directly to the Tyra field by HTV (Heavy Transport Vessel) "BIGROLL". The voyage is expected to take approximately one month followed by an offshore installation window late August to early September.

"The sail away of the topsides is an important milestone for Noreco and progresses the Tyra Redevelopment project significantly towards first gas date. Despite COVID-19 challenges, Sembcorp Marine has in a resilient manner delivered the first new topsides for what will be a state-of-the-art facility in the North Sea. With a timely sail away from the yard in Singapore, we are excited to welcome the new modules at the Tyra field later this summer after a safe voyage," said John Hulme, Chief Operating Officer in Noreco.

"In line with earlier communications, we are proud to announce that we have reached yet another milestone. The sail away of the three topsides reinforces our confidence in the progress to first gas in Q2 2023. The redeveloped Tyra will be a major step change for our business and is expected to deliver significant shareholder value," said David B. Cook, Chief Executive Officer in Noreco.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco--sail-away-of-tyra-topsides,c3389493

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/noreco/i/sail-away---tyra,c2938328

Sail away - Tyra

