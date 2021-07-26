Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to begin drilling at its high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden during the first part of August 2021.

Jari Paakki, CEO commented, "We are very excited to initiate drilling at our Lappvattnet deposit which has not seen systematic drilling since the 1970s other than a few twinned holes into the sulphide deposit itself in 2007. Lappvattnet hosts some excellent nickel grades which locally exceed 5% Nickel and up to 50.91 g/t PGEs as we reported in 2020. Drilling is planned to commence once we complete drilling at our Knaften gold target."

Drill highlights at Lappvattnet by previous operators include:

3.21% Nickel over 4.97 metres (from 76.43 metres) in twin hole LAP-07-002. Gungnir re-sampling within this interval returned 50.91 g/t PGEs (39.0 g/t Platinum, 11.8 g/t Palladium, 0.11 g/t Gold) over 0.45 metres;

(from 76.43 metres) in twin hole LAP-07-002. Gungnir re-sampling within this interval returned over 0.45 metres; 2.87% Nickel over 2.81 metres (from 39.24 metres) in hole LAP74209, includes 5.0% Nickel over 1.43 metres;

(from 39.24 metres) in hole LAP74209, includes over 1.43 metres; 2.19% Nickel over 3.75 metres (from 90.43 metres) in hole LAP75002, includes 5.3% Nickel over 1.07 metres; and

(from 90.43 metres) in hole LAP75002, includes over 1.07 metres; and 2.11% Nickel over 2.96 metres (from 88.00 metres) in hole LAP75003, includes 4.3% Nickel over 0.38 metes.

Drilling will focus on the shallow, western part of the Lappvattnet deposit. The work plan consists of 10 or more holes, for approximately 1,200 metres, along six to seven sections spaced about 40 metres apart. Along sections, planned hole intercepts are positioned roughly 20 to 70 metres from historic intersections of massive sulphide. In addition to assaying for nickel, copper and cobalt, all mineralized sections will importantly be analyzed for PGEs which were not assayed in the 1970's drill holes. New drilling and assays are expected to be incorporated into future resource upgrades.

In 2020, the Company outlined an Inferred Resource at Lappvattnet along with its other nickel asset Rormyrberget (see 2020 NI43-101 Technical Report with an effective date of November 17, 2020). At Lappvattnet, there are 28 drill holes by prior operators (25 holes from the 1970s and three twinned holes from 2007) that contributed to this mineral resource estimate. Numerous additional holes were drilled in 2007 in the area but most were focused on targets outside of the Lappvattnet nickel resource and Gungnir's current license (Lappvattnet nr 101) which was staked by the Company in 2015. Further details on Lappvattnet can be found in the 2020 Technical Report (link on the Company's home page).

Gungnir's 2020 Swedish Nickel Resources (177 million lbs of Nickel):

Lappvattnet: Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% Nickel for 23.1 million lbs (10.5 million kg) of Nickel.

Rormyrberget: Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% Nickel for 154 million lbs (70 million kg) of Nickel.

Sample lengths reported above are core lengths and based on current data it is estimated true widths are approximately 80% of the drilled intersections. Gungnir verified high-grade nickel mineralization as well as significant PGEs at Lappvattnet in an extensive re-sampling/verification program of available historic drill core in 2020 (see news releases dated March 30, 2020 and July 8, 2020 for further details on the re-sampling program and results).

The Company also reports that it has recently secured extensions for licences covering the Lappvattnet deposit (as well as Rormyrberget) into 2026. An update on current drilling at the Company's Knaften gold project to follow.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V) with gold and base metal permits in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include the Knaften project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. East of Knaften, the Company holds two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

