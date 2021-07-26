DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB)
on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 19 July 2021 until and including 23 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:
