WSMG Advisors: Elite Beverage International Remains Unaffiliated With New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Elite Beverage International, Inc. ("Elite") confirmed today that it remains unaffiliated with New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. Elite has not entered into any merger, acquisition, asset, or other combination agreement with NGCG and has no plans to do so. Elite is providing this news release to clarify certain incorrect and unauthorized information that it understands may have been circulating in the investment community. For information related to Elite, please refer to Elite's website or contact Elite at the e-mail address, below.

About Elite Beverage International, Inc.

A global spirits / wine distribution and marketing company, based in Anaheim, California, proudly presents its flagship product, the Ultra-Premium and award-winning Tequila Comisario (only brand to win an unprecedented Triple Double Gold with all 3 expressions receiving unanimous Double Gold by all judges at the prestigious World Spirits Competition held at the end of 2019), and Sensi wines. Elite is an American Company with expertise in logistics and brand building, representing several wine and spirits brands from around the world, bringing a tailored set of products that serve each community and satisfy the needs of consumers, through alliances with distributors, off-premise and on-premise operators, hotels and resorts.

CONTACT:

Luis Cota

President/CEO

M: 949.697.1512

E: info@elitebeverage.com

www.tequilacomisario.com

www.elitebeverage.com

970 No. Tustin Av., Suite 100

Anaheim, CA 92807

SOURCE: Elite Beverage International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657091/Elite-Beverage-International-Remains-Unaffiliated-With-New-Generation-Consumer-Group-Inc