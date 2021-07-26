- (PLX AI) - Tesla Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,616 million vs. estimate USD 1,062 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 2,487 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.45 vs. estimate USD 0.98
- • Q2 revenue USD 11,958 million vs. estimate USD 11,300 million
- • Tesla says component supply will have a strong influence on the rate of our delivery growth
- • Says Supply chain challenges, in particular global semiconductor shortages and port congestion, continued to be present in Q2
- • Revenue growth achieved through substantial growth in vehicle deliveries, as well as growth in other parts of the business
