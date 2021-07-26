

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.14 billion, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $0.10 billion, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Tesla Motors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 billion or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 98.0% to $11.96 billion from $6.04 billion last year.



Tesla Motors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.62 Bln. vs. $0.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q2): $11.96 Bln vs. $6.04 Bln last year.



