Second Quarter 2021 Summary (all comparisons year-over-year unless otherwise noted; results exclude aluminum products discontinued operations)

Net sales of $99.0 million increased 29.2%, including a 5.9% benefit from foreign currency

GAAP net income of $11.9 million, including $0.9 million in restructuring and other expenses, increased from $4.6 million; adjusted net income of $10.2 million increased 96.2%

GAAP EPS of $0.42 increased from $0.16; adjusted EPS of $0.36 increased 89.5%

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million increased 63.2%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5% increased 370 basis points

Narrowing 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range to $1.15 to $1.30, including approximately $0.10 dilutive impact of SCI losses in the second half; continue to expect SCI to be accretive in 2022

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, today announced financial results for the second quarter, ending June 27, 2021.

Consolidated net sales increased 29.2% to $99.0 million from $76.6 million, including a favorable foreign currency benefit of $4.5 million, or 5.9%. The robust sales growth also included $8.0 million, or 10.4%, from the 2021 SCI acquisition. The sales volume increase was broad-based due to recovery in most end markets, with particular strength in magnesium products.

GAAP net income increased to $11.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share one year ago. Results include $0.9 million in restructuring and other charges and a one-time benefit from UK tax rate change, compared to restructuring and other charges of $0.8 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income increased 96.2% to $10.2 million from $5.2 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 89.5% to $0.36 from $0.19. Adjusted EBITDA increased 63.2% to $17.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5% expanded 370 basis points.

"We delivered another strong quarter amid the continued global economic recovery, benefitting from the continued execution of our strategic initiatives and the acquisition of SCI," said Alok Maskara, Luxfer's Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we saw strength in our magnesium products, as well as a rebound in our general industrial businesses. Robust free cash flow and a low net leverage position provided us with the financial flexibility to strategically invest in innovation and future growth opportunities, while increasing shareholder returns through dividend and share buybacks."

Segment Results (all comparisons year-over-year unless otherwise noted; results exclude aluminum products discontinued operations)

Elektron Segment

Net sales of $52.5 million increased 34.3% including a $1.7 million, or 4.3%, benefit from foreign currency.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million increased 126% and margin expanded 930 basis points to 22.9% from 13.6%.

Gas Cylinders Segment

Net sales of $46.5 million increased 24.0% including a $2.8 million, or 7.5%, benefit from foreign currency, and an $8.0 million, or 21.3%, contribution from the acquisition of SCI.

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million remained flat and EBITDA margin decreased compared to the prior year due to lower core sales and impact of SCI acquisition, partially offset by cost reductions.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Free cash flow of $7.0 million for the quarter, compared to an inflow of $12.1 million in the prior year. Resulting year to date free cash flow of $20.8 million compares favorably to $5.1 million from the first half of prior year. During the quarter, the Company paid $3.4 million in ordinary dividends, or $0.125 per share, and repurchased shares totaling $0.9 million related to the Company's previously announced share buyback program. Given the strong cash flow, the Company maintains normal levels of funding for growth and productivity initiatives. At quarter end, net debt totaled $39.5 million, resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.6x.

2021 Guidance

"We are narrowing our previously announced guidance of Adjusted EPS to the range of $1.15 to $1.30, including an estimated $0.10 dilutive impact of the SCI acquisition in the second half of the year. We will remain focused on retaining a strong balance sheet, providing us the financial flexibility to continue investing in growth, returning cash to shareholders and exploring acquisition opportunities to deliver long-term profitable growth and shareholder value creation," added Maskara.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC ("Luxfer")

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Second Quarter Year-to-date In millions, except share and per-share data 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales 99.0 76.6 184.2 165.0 Cost of goods sold (73.1 (58.6 (133.1 (122.9 Gross profit 25.9 18.0 51.1 42.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses (12.7 (10.5 (23.3 (21.9 Research and development (0.8 (0.9 (1.6 (1.6 Restructuring charges (0.2 (0.8 (1.6 (3.6 Acquisition and disposal related costs (0.7 (0.9 (0.2 Other charges (1.1 Operating income 11.5 5.8 22.6 14.8 Interest expense (0.8 (1.1 (1.6 (2.3 Defined benefit pension credit 0.6 1.1 1.2 2.2 Income before income taxes and equity in net loss from affiliates 11.3 5.8 22.2 14.7 Credit (provision) for income taxes 0.6 (1.1 (1.7 (2.8 Income before equity in net loss from affiliates 11.9 4.7 20.5 11.9 Equity in net loss from affiliates (net of tax) (0.1 (0.1 Net income from continuing operations 11.9 4.6 20.5 11.8 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.5 (0.5 (2.1 (1.5 Gain on disposition of discontinued operations, net of tax (0.4 7.1 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.9 (0.5 5.0 (1.5 Net income 11.0 4.1 25.5 10.3 Earnings (loss) per share1 Basic from continuing operations 0.43 0.17 0.74 0.43 Basic from discontinued operations2 (0.03 (0.02 0.18 (0.05 Basic 0.40 0.15 0.92 0.37 Diluted from continuing operations 0.42 0.16 0.73 0.42 Diluted from discontinued operations2 (0.03 (0.02 0.18 (0.05 Diluted 0.39 0.15 0.91 0.37 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 27,771,983 27,540,377 27,717,025 27,490,955 Diluted 28,131,785 27,968,825 28,095,788 27,933,119

1 The calculation of earnings per share is performed separately for continuing and discontinued operations. As a result, the sum of the two in any particular period may not equal the earnings-per-share amount in total. 2 The loss per share for discontinued operations in the Second Quarter of 2021 and Second quarter and year-to-date of 2020 has not been diluted, since the incremental shares included in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding would have been anti-dilutive.

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 27, December 31, In millions, except share and per-share data 2021 2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 10.1 1.5 Restricted cash 0.2 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowances of $0.5 and $0.5, respectively 57.5 43.1 Inventories 77.3 68.8 Current assets held-for-sale 20.1 36.0 Other current assets 1.1 1.5 Total current assets 166.3 150.9 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 90.8 86.0 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 8.9 9.5 Goodwill 73.3 70.2 Intangibles, net 12.5 12.8 Deferred tax assets 19.4 16.5 Investments and loans to joint ventures and other affiliates 0.5 0.5 Total assets 371.7 346.4 Current liabilities Accounts payable 28.9 18.6 Accrued liabilities 26.2 21.5 Taxes on income 3.1 0.4 Current liabilities held-for-sale 6.5 11.4 Other current liabilities 13.3 13.5 Total current liabilities 78.0 65.4 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 49.6 53.4 Pensions and other retirement benefits 45.9 50.8 Deferred tax liabilities 2.1 2.0 Other non-current liabilities 7.9 7.7 Total liabilities 183.5 179.3 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares of £0.50 par value; authorized 40,000,000 shares for 2021 and 2020; issued and outstanding 28,962,000 shares for 2021 and 29,000,000 2020. 26.5 26.6 Deferred shares of £0.0001 par value; authorized issued and outstanding 761,835,338,444 shares for 2021 and 2020 149.9 149.9 Additional paid-in capital 69.5 70.6 Treasury shares (4.0 (4.0 Own shares held by ESOP (1.2 (1.4 Retained earnings 109.9 91.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (162.4 (165.8 Total shareholders' equity 188.2 167.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 371.7 346.4

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income 25.5 10.3 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations (5.0 1.5 Net income from continuing operations 20.5 11.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Equity in net loss from affiliates 0.1 Depreciation 7.0 6.2 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.4 0.4 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.3 0.3 Share-based compensation charges 1.4 1.3 Deferred income taxes (1.9 0.2 Defined benefit pension credit (1.2 (2.2 Defined benefit pension contributions (2.9 (1.8 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts and other receivables (8.4 0.6 Inventories (1.4 (3.0 Other current assets (2.8 4.9 Accounts payable 7.5 (6.7 Accrued liabilities 4.5 (2.3 Other current liabilities 0.5 Other non-current assets and liabilities 0.9 (0.3 Net cash provided by operating activities continuing 24.4 9.5 Net cash provided by operating activities discontinued Net cash provided by operating activities 24.4 9.5 Investing activities Capital expenditures (3.6 (4.4 Proceeds from sale of businesses and other 20.6 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (19.3 Net cash used for investing activities continuing (2.3 (4.4 Net cash used for investing activities discontinued Net cash used for investing activities (2.3 (4.4 Financing activities Net (repayment) drawdown of long-term borrowings (4.4 0.4 Deferred consideration paid (0.4 Proceeds from sale of shares 1.1 Repurchase of own shares (0.9 Share-based compensation cash paid (1.5 (1.2 Dividends paid (6.8 (6.8 Net cash used for financing activities (13.6 (6.9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.3 (0.3 Net increase (decrease) 8.8 (2.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; beginning of year 1.5 10.3 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; end of the Second Quarter 10.3 8.2 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest payments 1.7 2.5 Income tax payments 3.7 0.2

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Net sales Adjusted EBITDA Second Quarter Year-to-date Second Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gas Cylinders segment 46.5 37.5 82.7 74.7 5.3 5.3 11.3 9.5 Elektron segment 52.5 39.1 101.5 90.3 12.0 5.3 23.7 16.9 Consolidated 99.0 76.6 184.2 165.0 17.3 10.6 35.0 26.4

Depreciation and amortization Restructuring charges Second Quarter Year-to-date Second Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gas Cylinders segment 1.6 0.9 2.5 1.8 0.2 0.8 0.7 3.4 Elektron segment 2.4 2.4 4.9 4.8 0.1 0.9 0.1 Other (0.1 0.1 Consolidated 4.0 3.3 7.4 6.6 0.2 0.8 1.6 3.6

Second Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 17.3 10.6 35.0 26.4 Other share-based compensation charges (0.9 (0.8 (1.4 (1.3 Depreciation and amortization (4.0 (3.3 (7.4 (6.6 Restructuring charges (0.2 (0.8 (1.6 (3.6 Acquisition and disposal related costs (0.7 (0.9 (0.2 Other charges (1.1 Defined benefits pension credit 0.6 1.1 1.2 2.2 Interest expense, net (0.8 (1.1 (1.6 (2.3 Credit (provision) for income taxes 0.6 (1.1 (1.7 (2.8 Net income from continuing operations 11.9 4.6 20.5 11.8

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Second Quarter Year-to-date In millions except per share data 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income from continuing operations 11.9 4.6 20.5 11.8 Accounting charges relating to acquisitions and disposals of businesses: Amortization on acquired intangibles 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.4 Acquisition and disposal related costs 0.7 0.9 0.2 Defined benefit pension credit (0.6 (1.1 (1.2 (2.2 Restructuring charges 0.2 0.8 1.6 3.6 Other charges 1.1 Share-based compensation charges 0.9 0.8 1.4 1.3 Other non-recurring tax items (2.2 (2.2 Income tax on adjusted items (0.9 (0.1 (1.4 (0.5 Adjusted net income 10.2 5.2 21.1 14.6 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share Diluted earnings per ordinary share 0.42 0.16 0.73 0.42 Impact of adjusted items (0.06 0.02 0.02 0.10 Adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share 0.36 0.19 0.75 0.52

ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) Second Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted net income 10.2 5.2 21.1 14.6 Add back: Other non-recurring tax items 2.2 2.2 Income tax on adjusted items 0.9 0.1 1.4 0.5 Provision for income taxes (0.6 1.1 1.7 2.8 Net finance costs 0.8 1.1 1.6 2.3 Adjusted EBITA 13.5 7.5 28.0 20.2 Depreciation 3.8 3.1 7.0 6.2 Adjusted EBITDA 17.3 10.6 35.0 26.4

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (UNAUDITED) Second Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted net income 10.2 5.2 21.1 14.6 Add back: Other non-recurring tax items 2.2 2.2 Income tax on adjusted items 0.9 0.1 1.4 0.5 Provision for income taxes (0.6 1.1 1.7 2.8 Adjusted income before income taxes 12.7 6.4 26.4 17.9 Adjusted provision for income taxes 2.5 1.2 5.3 3.3 Adjusted effective tax rate 19.7 18.8 20.1 18.4

