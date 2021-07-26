

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $325.02 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $251.93 million, or $2.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $322.30 million or $3.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $3.20 billion from $2.73 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $322.30 Mln. vs. $250.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.76 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.68 -Revenue (Q2): $3.20 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.46 - $12.16 Full year revenue guidance: $12.351 -$12.501 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de