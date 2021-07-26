

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hexcel Corp. (HXL):



-Earnings: $2.2M in Q2 vs. -$1.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.03 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.1 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.01 per share -Revenue: $320.3M in Q2 vs. $378.7M in the same period last year.



