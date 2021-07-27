

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) reported a loss 171 million euros for the first-half of 2021, compared to a loss of 422 million euros for the same period last year.



Revenues for the first-half dropped to 2.076 billion euros from 2.088 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues increased 5 percent.



Lagardère Publishing revenues rose 16.4% to 1.13 billion euros, while Lagardère Publishing revenues declined 12.3% to 831 million euros.



