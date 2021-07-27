Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") hereby announces that the board of directors of the Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. John Anderson. Each Option is exercisable into a common share in the capital of the Company at any time up to 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the third anniversary of the grant of Options at a price of $0.20 per share.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with an office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in BC and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

