

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday release an advance estimate of gross domestic product for the second quarter of 2021, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is predicted to have risen 0.7 percent on quarter and 6.0 percent on year after rising 1.7 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year in the three months prior.



China will see June figures for industrial profits; in May, profits were up 83.4 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de