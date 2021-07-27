Steyl, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - The emergency departments in hospitals serve the most vital function in medical care as it receives and manages high daily workflow. The challenges arise when this workflow exceeds capacity and the readiness. The outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic exposed this issue as emergency departments faced a maximum demand of receiving high numbers of emergencies daily that needed and still need a rapid response and decision-making from the first point of the emergency call.

Even before Covid-19, the need for emergency department visits for any underlying cause was always in high demand. The statistics show that the percentage of adults with at least one emergency department visit in the United States from 1997 to 2021 is around 21.3%.







Accidents, ischemic heart diseases, and toxicity are the major causes of emergency admission besides infectious diseases, diabetes complications, and respiratory problems.

All the conditions above require a precise management and early intervention. Aimedis developed an advanced information system that connects doctors with patients and emergency departments to achieve synchronization and harmony that effectively manages emergencies.

Aimedis platform emergency features

We developed a highly functional and responsive emergency data center for patients that doctors can access in emergencies and perform life-saving measures that help the patient navigate into the right direction.

The patient's end of the emergency center

Patients can access the emergency center on the Aimedis platform to record their emergency data. This data helps the emergency physician take the proper intervention based on the patient's history and recorded diagnoses or allergies. At the same time, they can avoid life-threatening events such as anaphylaxis reactions and drug-drug interactions.

Patient inputs in the emergency center

Conditions: A journal of the patient's conditions that actively require management. Medications: The prescription medications the patient is currently taking with its dosage and frequency. Allergies: Substances that cause degrees of allergic reactions for the patients include medications and other allergens. Emergency contacts: The patient's contacts who can help in an emergency, including family members and co-workers. Family doctor contact: The contact to the patient's family doctor. This helps emergency doctors refer to the family doctor considering the patient's case, including previous emergency events and other diagnosed conditions.

The doctor's access to the emergency center

Aimedis platform gives doctors the ability to access the patient emergency center using the patient's ID. Doctors can access the patient's emergency data and order actions such as sending messages to the patient's emergency contacts and receiving the patient's emergency data.

How does Aimedis contribute to the emergency departments in the healthcare sectors?

Aimedis provides a wide range of services to the healthcare sector. Aimedis aims to participate in elevating the efficiency of the emergency workflow through these services, including the following.

1 - Staffing service

We connect healthcare institutions with highly qualified and licensed emergency doctors to cover their recruitment strategies and overcome any shortage in the emergency unit that might occur at any point.

2 - Aimedis online courses

We provide medical professionals with updated resources to the latest guidelines and updates in the emergency practice. We offer a wide range of online courses for the medical team.

