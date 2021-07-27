LATINO WALL STREET: Latino Wall Street Presents Randy García Bootcamp, the Program That Is Revolutionizing Financial Education in Spanish

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Latino Wall Street : The difficulty in accessing formal financial education programs is one of the main challenges that the Latino community has faced in recent years, especially for young people who seek alternative means that allow them to access life with real financial freedom, which, in most cases, makes it impossible to get through traditional jobs.

We are all aware of the significant failure of educational systems by leaving out the basic lessons on economics, finance, and investment during school training. However, accessing quality financial education programs during adulthood remains a tremendous challenge for Latinos of all ages, either due to lack of money to pay for the programs, lack of time, or adequate guidance in the industry, which often seems difficult to access.

In this context, Randy García, official instructor of Latino Wall Street, has created new possibilities of access to the benefits of the financial sector for Latinos with an innovative training program: The Randy Wall Street Bootcamp, recognized as the financial training program in Spanish the most important of the year 2020 by specialized media of the financial industry in Latin America.

Financial education from the inside out, an innovative formula, aware that most financial education programs focus on the symptoms but not the nerve center of poverty, Randy has designed a financial education program that breaks through traditional blueprints and goes far beyond simple investment lessons diving into the roots of the scarcity mindset from a human perspective and taking participants through a path of revealing learning, ending in highly efficient investment strategies used by the most successful figures in the financial industry worldwide.

What makes this bootcamp unique is that it not only teaches you how to generate income with the stock market, it starts from the mindset, breaking down false paradigms and dismantling limiting beliefs that stand in the way of true prosperity for participants.

"I know most people are directly focused on poverty, money shortages, and lack of success in the stock market, and that is fine, but what they are leaving out of this equation is very important: All these problems can be symptoms of a disease, but not its origin. What disease? That is precisely the topic that we address in our Bootcamp. We go from the depths, working on your relationship with yourself and with money to solve why you are not achieving the results you want in your operation, even if you are doing the same as other people who are achieving it," said Randy García on the relaunch of your program.

Bootcamp with Randy Garcia: A Verified Record of Success

The high expectations within the Latino community for the relaunch of the intensive Latino Wall Street program did not come out of nowhere; Randy has personally led previous versions of his Bootcamp three times since 2019, achieving unprecedented results for financial training programs in Spanish.

Only the last edition managed to train more than 1500 people in just three months. The Randy Wall Street Bootcamp was recognized as the best-selling financial training program of the year by Hotmart, one of the most crucial online learning platforms in Latin America. The most exciting thing about the program is not its attendance numbers but its intensity and high effectiveness. There is no shortage of testimonies from students who declared a before and after in their financial life after having lived the experience of training directly with Randy, achieving extraordinary results in the stock market and other investment markets.

Randy Wall Street Bootcamp: Making a Deep and Lasting Impact

The participants of this innovative financial education Bootcamp will understand financial management to an advanced level, reaching in record time where very few people manage to reach in their entire lives. The goal is to empower students to create new and exciting opportunities for their lives, families, and communities.

The Bootcamp follows the intense rhythm of work that has characterized Randy during his years as an instructor: no time to lose. The Randy Wall Street Bootcamp is intensive and demanding training for participants, in which they learn from experience through practical methodologies and real examples. The study plan starts from the basics of financial management to advanced investment strategies in the stock market.

What will you learn at the Randy Wall Street Bootcamp?

Break the limiting beliefs that do not let you go further in financial matters

How to improve your relationship with money

Stock Market Basics

How to Invest in the Stock Market from Anywhere in the World Using Proven Strategies

Fundamentals of technical analysis

Basis of fundamental analysis

The power of Day Trading as a money-making machine

The most exciting thing about this program, which breaks the mold in financial education, is the breadth of the learning spectrum, transcending the superficial education process and focusing on a profound impact, making it a powerful life experience.

