

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - A Phase 1b placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose clinical study data showed that BIIB080/IONIS-MAPTRx met its primary objective of safety and tolerability in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) said in a statement.



According to the companies, the study demonstrated robust time and dose dependent lowering of tau protein in cerebrospinal fluid over the three-month treatment period and sustained reductions during the six-month post-treatment period.



Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by cognitive and functional decline resulting in significant disability. Until recently, treatment was limited to management of symptoms. BIIB080 is an investigational antisense therapy designed to target microtubule-associated protein tau mRNA and prevent production of tau protein.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de