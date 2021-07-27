Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch nach Auszeichnung - Startet jetzt die NASDAQ-Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Tradegate
26.07.21
08:00 Uhr
11,195 Euro
-0,025
-0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,29011,37008:00
11,31011,35526.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEB AB A11,195-0,22 %
STOCKMANN OYJ1,430-4,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.