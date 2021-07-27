This wet/dry vacuum cleaner effortlessly cleans up debris, saving 50% time and energy on house cleaning.

Since the epidemic, we have had to change our lifestyle and spend more time staying at home with family, testing recipes, looking after kids and pets, and keeping the house clean and tidy each day.

Regular cleaning tasks are consuming, and you don't want to spend too much time, effort, procedures, and energy on keeping the house clean. JIMMY released the PowerWash HW8 Pro to help you with cleaning tasks. This machine combines washing, scrubbing, sterilizing and mopping in one. Deep cleaning of all types of dirt on various surfaces, an ideal tool for big homeowners, cleaning kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, and any hard surface including wooden floors, area rugs, tile, marble, vinyl floors, etc.

Super Suction Brushless Motor

PowerWash HW8 Pro is equipped with a large-capacity battery and big powerful suction motor, easily scavenges for tough, stuck-on messes or everyday floor cleaning problems like grease, sticky messes, milk coffee stains, dried spills with pet hair, large particles, crumbs, etc. Say goodbye to the time-consuming, slow work, and simplify cleaning tasks in one step, and complete the full house cleaning within one charge.

Vacuum, Scrub, Wash, Sterilize, Mop in One, Instantly Dry Clean

This cordless PowerWash HW8 Pro vacuums, washes, and scrubs the floor at the same time and dries the floor instantly without leaving any stains. This smart-powered vacuum washer enables you to precisely control water spray volume and position to control vacuum and wash. The unique external spray outlet design makes the squirt visible and directly sprays water on desired spots, leaving the floor as dry as possible after washing.

Super Convenient Brush Self-Clean Mode, Free Your Hands from Final Clean

Once the cleaning is finished, with a single press button, the machine will enter self-cleaning mode and automatically wash the brush roll. Truly free your hands from the final cleaning tool cleaning.

JIMMY is the brand under KingClean Electric Co., Ltd. Our company has been focusing on the environmental cleaning industry for 27 years since its establishment in 1994 and has been one of the world's biggest vacuum cleaner manufacturers for 17 years since 2004. Expand your business with us.

Website: https://www.jimmy.eu

Global: https://www.geekbuying.com/Brand/JIMMY-834.html

Amazon Germany: https://www.amazon.de/stores/page/2178648B-3E78-4756-8218-344B0109BC67

Contacts:

KingClean Electric Co., Ltd.

Justin Wang

Email: wholesale@jimmy.eu