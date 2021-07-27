New NFT Marketplace NFT STARS Sells Legendary Artwork "CryptoMother" with Vitalik Buterin's Signature, Ahead of Ethereum's Hard Fork Launch

SYDNEY, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian NFT marketplace NFT STARS has announced the auction of the iconic NFT and original painting titled "CryptoMother," the only artwork signed by Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum. The auction is timed to coincide with Ethereum's London hard fork launch and is scheduled for 30th July .

"CryptoMother," also known as the Crypto Mona Lisa, is a legendary art that embodies the values of the DeFi sector and depicts a mother protecting the network and guiding crypto enthusiasts.

The artwork presents value in both the traditional fine art and NFT worlds, due to its unique characteristics.

"CryptoMother" is a well-known work of art with admirers across the world. The physical painting was first presented to the public at a blockchain conference in 2017 and since then, it has been displayed at multiple crypto-themed events.

It's the only piece of art to ever be autographed by the creator of Ethereum. VitalikButerin saw the painting at a blockchain conference in 2018 and signed it as a tribute to its significance.

"CryptoMother" is a merge of the traditional art industry and modern technology - an NFT and an oil on canvas painting (100 × 100 cm). Both manifestations of the artwork will be auctioned on the marketplace. The seller will cover the shipment costs.

Since 2017, the current owner has received multiple offers for the piece from art collectors, some as high as $6 million but rejected them all. On 30th July, NFT STARS is choosing to start slow, with a starting price of 400 ETH.

The "CryptoMother" auction celebrates a turning point in the history of the Ethereum network that the London hard fork will bring.

Part of the auction proceeds will be donated to charity.

About NFT STARS

NFT STARS is a multi-chain NFT marketplace that has accumulated a unique set of products relevant to artists, collectors, investors and NFT gamers. The marketplace follows a selective approach to artists and in return, artists receive special treatment and get to enjoy Gas-free NFT minting. The platform gives artists a chance to host their exhibitions in a personalized gallery powered by AR technology and enables collective NFT ownership.

In the future, the NFT STARS product suite will also include an NFT Pricing Scanner, a 24/7 NFT radio station, fractional NFT trading and more.

