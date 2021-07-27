EDENRED: Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the "virtual canteen"

Gecina, Europe's leading office real estate company, and Edenred, the world leader in specific-purpose payment solutions, are joining forces to make the lunchtime experience more flexible for YouFirst brand clients, thanks to the Ticket Restaurant experience.

Gecina is working to enrich and add value to shared dining spaces in its office buildings, in line with market developments that reflect demand from employees for greater variety, as well as the trend for working from home and, more generally, the need for more flexible dining times and places.

Gecina's ambition is to reorganize the foodservices available to its clients by creating shared dining spaces that will benefit its entire network of buildings. Gecina aims to offer its clients access to a far wider selection of dining services that are aligned with their individual tastes and expectations, and accessible throughout the day, even when they are working from home. This "virtual canteen" project, open to all YouFirst clients, will be one of the brand's standout features on the market.

Edenred's digital solution enables users to eat lunch when and where they want, from the office to restaurants or at home. They can also make contactless payments using their smartphone in any of the 220,000 Ticket Restaurant member establishments or have their food delivered thanks to Edenred's partnerships with over 70 meal delivery platforms in France. The ultimate goal with this alliance between the two companies is to provide the 100,000 users of Gecina's YouFirst brand living spaces with special access to these digital services.

These talks are aligned with the strategy of both groups to offer a range of fluid, digital food and meal services that fit perfectly with new consumer trends and new ways of working. They may be extended in the future to include other Edenred services in the mobility, incentive and corporate payment sectors.

Méka Brunel, Gecina's Chief Executive Officer: "With its network of buildings in Paris' best locations, Gecina can offer a global foodservice solution for its YouFirst brand clients. Tomorrow, what will be important for our clients will not be to have a traditional canteen, but instead a virtual canteen that will radically change the quality of their day-to-day experience in terms of the product selection, flexible eating times and places, and of course, possibilities for delivery and payment. Forming an alliance like this with Edenred, the world leader in the field, is a tremendous opportunity for Gecina".

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred: "I am delighted about this partnership with Gecina, which could see YouFirst's 100,000 users offered special access to Edenred's solutions. Alongside Gecina, we are harnessing our expertise and our position as a world leader inearmarked payments to help reinvent employees' experience at work - whether at the office or from home - notably with Ticket Restaurant, the most innovative and digitalized offering for lunchbreaks today".

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.0 billion euros at end-June 2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and part of the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

