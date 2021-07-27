250% Increase in Patient Numbers Since Initial Launch of Flower Products in March 2021

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group), ("Curaleaf International"), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce the launch of its second range of medical cannabis flower products for the UK market. The new products are being manufactured in the UK and will be an extension to Curaleaf International's existing range of medical cannabis flower and oil products. Curaleaf International's vertically integrated business model, comprising cultivation, extraction, production and distribution, has been designed so that high quality medical cannabis flower is consistently accessible and affordable for UK patients.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of Curaleaf International, commented: "We are very pleased to extend our range of medical cannabis products for the UK market. As a market leader, Curaleaf International is focused on solving the key patient and physician challenges relating to the price, accessibility, and sustainability of medical cannabis products. Our vertically integrated supply chain and GMP manufacturing facilities here in the UK allow us to scale rapidly to meet growing patient demand."

The medical cannabis products are manufactured at Rokshaw, EMMAC's leading UK Specials Manufacturer. To date, Rokshaw has manufactured more than 9,000 medical formulations for more than 2,600 NHS and private pharmacies and hospitals across the United Kingdom. EMMAC Life Sciences Group acquired Rokshaw in April 2019 and is the Group's second EU-GMP-certified laboratory.

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) is Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction, and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, Curaleaf International's vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit https://www.curaleafinternational.com/.

