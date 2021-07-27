FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

FirstGroup plc ('FirstGroup' or the 'Group') announces that Matthew Gregory has informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chief Executive and as an Executive Director at the conclusion of the Company's AGM on 13 September 2021. Accordingly, Matthew will not be seeking re-election at the AGM.

David Martin, Chairman, will become interim Executive Chairman at the conclusion of the AGM on 13 September until a permanent Chief Executive is appointed. A comprehensive search is underway to select a new Chief Executive for the Group.

Matthew will work closely with David to ensure a smooth handover process. Given his knowledge and experience of the Group, Matthew will also be available to support David over the coming months, including with certain matters associated with completing the transition to the ongoing UK-focused Group.

David Martin, FirstGroup Chairman said:

"Matthew has made a significant contribution to FirstGroup since joining in 2015, initially as CFO and then stepping forward to take up the post of Chief Executive in 2018. During that time, he has been instrumental in delivering the Board's strategy to rationalise our portfolio of businesses, culminating in the transformational sale of First Student and First Transit. Matthew was also responsible for delivering margin improvements particularly in First Student and First Bus, as well as First Rail's successful Avanti West Coast bid, which restored FirstGroup to its leading position in UK passenger rail. Under his leadership the Group adeptly responded to the unprecedented challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. He leaves FirstGroup a more focused, resilient and flexible organisation, well positioned to benefit from the many opportunities ahead. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Matthew for all that he has achieved and wish him every success for the future."

Matthew Gregory said:

"Having delivered the substantial portfolio rationalisation strategy and with FirstGroup now positioned to emerge from the pandemic as a resilient and robust business, I have decided the time is right for me to move on to new opportunities. In this landmark year the Group has more than risen to its challenges. We have delivered on our strategic objectives, protected our financial stability, and supported our communities with essential services while helping to shape the future of public transport in the UK. It has been my honour and a privilege to lead this great business and its many thousands of employees who are dedicated to serving their customers every day."

Notes

David Martin is the former Chief Executive of Arriva, which he joined in 1998 as board member responsible for international development before taking over the leadership of the company in 2006. During his tenure, Arriva was transformed into a multinational transport services group through a number of key strategic mergers and acquisitions. In September 2010 the company was purchased by Deutsche Bahn, one of the world's leading passenger transport and logistics companies. David remained as Chief Executive throughout this period, before stepping down in January 2016. He remained on the Arriva Board advising on a range of issues until May 2017. He was formerly a Non-Executive Director at Ladbrokes plc and previously held roles at British Bus plc, where he was responsible for development of strategy and M&A, at shipping company Holyhead Group and at business services group Initial Services PLC. David is a chartered management accountant. External appointments: Senior Independent Director at Biffa plc; member of the advisory board at Nottingham Business School; member of the steering committee at Nottingham Trent University.

