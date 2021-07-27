MeMed's COVID-19 Severity Test Receives CE Mark for Predicting Severe Outcomes in COVID-19 Patients

MeMed's COVID-19 Severity Test Receives CE Mark forPredicting Severe Outcomes in COVID-19 Patients

MeMed COVID-19 Severity reads the immune-system in real time to accurately determine whether SARS-Cov-2 patients are likely to have a severe outcome

HAIFA, Israel, July 21st, 2021 - MeMed, a leader in host response-based technologies, today announces that it has received the CE Mark in Europe for its new disease management solution, MeMed COVID-19 Severity.

MeMed COVID-19 Severity is a pioneering host response technology that measures multiple proteins from a serum sample and applies machine learning to stratify the risk that a patient with COVID-19 disease is likely to experience severe outcomes.

The test runs in 15 minutes on the company's point-of-need platform, MeMed Key, and aims to help physicians identify who may benefit from escalated care and who may be safely discharged from the hospital and instructed to self-isolate at home.

Eran Eden, MeMed's co-founder and CEO, said: "I am delighted that we are now able to commercialize a pioneering solution to help identify COVID-19 patients at risk of severe outcomes, empowering physicians to manage what is increasingly likely to become an endemic situation. MeMed COVID-19 Severity is also relevant for authorities contemplating preparedness for future pandemics.

It isanother exciting step in the company's long-term visionof harnessing the power of the host-immune response in order to transform the way infections are detectedand managed."

MeMed has recently published the results from a multinational derivation study1, demonstrating the signature's ability to accurately predict severe COVID-19 respiratory failure. The company has completed an additional independent multinational validation study; the results will be revealed in coming months.

Sergey Motov, MD, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Maimonides Medical Center said:"Highly sensitive and accurate diagnostic and prognostic tests are key tools for clinicians. As an ER doctor myself, I am fascinated by the potential for host immune response technologies to help predict patient outcomes. Tools like MeMed COVID-19 Severity are a win-win solution: doctors can assess the likelihood of patients suffering from severe complications, enabling tailored treatments or discharge if the risk of deteriorating is low."

MeMed COVID-19 Severity will be available in Europe directly from MeMed in our priority countries and through our commercial partner channels in others.

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. For additional information on MeMed, please visit http://www.me-med.com.

About MeMed COVID-19 Severity

MeMed COVID-19 Severity is a predictive and actionable patient management tool. The test enables physicians to detect early the likelihood of deterioration in patients affected by COVID-19 and provides a leap forward in COVID-19 patient management.

MeMed Contacts:

Media: Adee Mor, VP Marketing, MeMed

pr@me-med.com

IR: Kfir Emmer, VP Finance, MeMed

kfir.emmer@me-med.com

Phone: +972-4-8500302



Media contacts:

Consilium Strategic Communications

MeMed@consilium-comms.com

1 Samuel Mastboim, Niv S., et al. "An immune-protein signature combining TRAIL, IP-10, and CRP for accurate prediction of severe COVID-19 outcome." MedRxiv(2021).