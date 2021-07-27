

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK, TECK_A.TO, TECK_B.TO) reported that its second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders was C$260 million or C$0.48 per share compared to a loss of C$149 million or C$0.28 per share last year, reflecting positive market backdrop of improved commodity prices and progress on key projects.



Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders was C$339 million or C$0.63 per share compared to C$89 million or C$0.17 per share in the previous year.



Revenues for the quarter grew to C$2.56 billion from C$1.72 billion in the prior year.



