Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q2 2021 production results 27-Jul-2021

Polymetal reports solid production results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2021.

"In Q2, Polymetal delivered steady results. All producing mines made budget targets while mechanical completion and start of commissioning at Nezhda represented a key development milestone", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

HIGHLIGHTS - There were no fatal accidents during the first half of the year (consistent with H1 2020) among Polymetal's

workforce and the Company's contractors. Unfortunately, on July 18 a drilling contractor lost his life at the Saum

open-pit mine, part of Voro operations. We send our condolences to the family and friends of our colleague. - The Company's Q2 gold equivalent ("GE") production decreased by 6% y-o-y to 339 Koz due to the planned grade

declines at Kyzyl and Albazino. GE output for H1 was 714 Koz, a 1% decrease y-o-y. - Russia and Kazakhstan have entered the third wave of the COVID pandemic with record numbers of infections and

deaths from the virus. At Polymetal, the epidemiological situation remains well controlled with less than fifty

presently active cases, none at operating sites. COVID-related transportation restrictions have led to a material

increase of Kyzyl concentrate in storage and transit to China and prompted the management to accelerate seasonal

summer purchasing campaign across the portfolio. These factors drove a significant increase in working capital

levels, which should normalise by the year-end. - Revenue for the quarter was up 6% y-o-y and reached USUSD 681 million on the back of higher metal prices. H1 revenue

increased by 12% y-o-y to USUSD 1,274 million. Net debt increased by USUSD 0.5 billion for the quarter to USUSD 1.83

billion due to record final dividend payment of USUSD 0.4 billion and working capital build-up. - Construction and development activities at Nezhda and POX-2 projects progressed on schedule amid continued

tightness in the construction contractor market and COVID-related cross-border travel restrictions. Nezhda achieved

mechanical completion of the key equipment. The project is on track to produce first concentrate in early November

in line with the schedule. - Following the latest review by Vigeo Eris, a global leader in ESG assessments, data, research and analytics,

Polymetal's ESG overall score improved to 69 (out of 100), corresponding to the Advanced level of performance and

placing Polymetal on the 2nd place among 43 industry peers[1]. - Polymetal confirms its 2021 production guidance of 1.5 Moz of GE and maintains the full-year cost guidance of USUSD

700-750/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 925-975/GE oz for AISC. The cost guidance remains contingent on the Russian rouble

and Kazakh tenge exchange rate dynamics. The Company notes the continuous macro and COVID-related pressures

affecting its capital expenditures. The Company continues to prioritize timely project execution and to incur

additional costs to avoid project schedule slippage. -

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change1 % change1 2021 2020 2021 2020 Waste mined, Mt 52.5 39.2 +34% 98.0 79.1 +24% Underground development, km 23.3 23.2 +0% 46.3 46.4 -0% Ore mined, Mt 3.8 4.1 -8% 7.5 8.0 -6% Open-pit 2.8 3.0 -7% 5.6 5.9 -6% Underground 0.9 1.0 -9% 1.9 2.0 -5% Ore processed, Mt 4.0 4.3 -7% 7.6 7.8 -3% Average GE grade processed, g/t 3.5 3.8 -9% 3.6 4.0 -9% Production Gold, Koz 299 318 -6% 635 642 -1% Silver, Moz 4.8 4.9 -1% 9.4 9.8 -4% Gold equivalent, Koz2 339 358 -6% 714 723 -1% Sales Gold, Koz 315 324 -3% 595 595 +0% Silver, Moz 4.3 5.2 -18% 8.0 9.9 -19% Revenue, USUSDm3 681 641 +6% 1,274 1,135 +12% Net debt, USUSDm4 1,827 1,321 +38% 1,827 1,351 +35% LTIFR5 0.10 0.08 +25% 0.17 0.07 +143% Fatalities 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (2) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2020 restated accordingly. (3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 March 2021 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2020 (for the six months period). (5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked.

PRODUCTION BY MINE

3 months ended June 30, % 6 months ended June 30, % 2021 2020 change 2021 2020 change GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 Kyzyl 93 104 -10% 182 213 -14% Varvara 51 41 +23% 110 84 +31% Dukat 50 52 -3% 98 104 -5% Omolon 50 46 +9% 96 88 +10% Albazino 46 62 -26% 123 140 -12% Svetloye 26 31 -15% 53 52 +2% Voro 18 22 -17% 40 42 -5% Mayskoye 4 1 NM 10 1 NM TOTAL 339 358 -6% 714 723 -1%

Notes: (1) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2020 restated accordingly.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

