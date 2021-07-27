Polymetal: Q2 2021 production results -4

DJ Polymetal: Q2 2021 production results

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q2 2021 production results 27-Jul-2021 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 27 July 2021 Polymetal International plc Q2 2021 production results

Polymetal reports solid production results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2021.

"In Q2, Polymetal delivered steady results. All producing mines made budget targets while mechanical completion and start of commissioning at Nezhda represented a key development milestone", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

HIGHLIGHTS - There were no fatal accidents during the first half of the year (consistent with H1 2020) among Polymetal's

workforce and the Company's contractors. Unfortunately, on July 18 a drilling contractor lost his life at the Saum

open-pit mine, part of Voro operations. We send our condolences to the family and friends of our colleague. - The Company's Q2 gold equivalent ("GE") production decreased by 6% y-o-y to 339 Koz due to the planned grade

declines at Kyzyl and Albazino. GE output for H1 was 714 Koz, a 1% decrease y-o-y. - Russia and Kazakhstan have entered the third wave of the COVID pandemic with record numbers of infections and

deaths from the virus. At Polymetal, the epidemiological situation remains well controlled with less than fifty

presently active cases, none at operating sites. COVID-related transportation restrictions have led to a material

increase of Kyzyl concentrate in storage and transit to China and prompted the management to accelerate seasonal

summer purchasing campaign across the portfolio. These factors drove a significant increase in working capital

levels, which should normalise by the year-end. - Revenue for the quarter was up 6% y-o-y and reached USUSD 681 million on the back of higher metal prices. H1 revenue

increased by 12% y-o-y to USUSD 1,274 million. Net debt increased by USUSD 0.5 billion for the quarter to USUSD 1.83

billion due to record final dividend payment of USUSD 0.4 billion and working capital build-up. - Construction and development activities at Nezhda and POX-2 projects progressed on schedule amid continued

tightness in the construction contractor market and COVID-related cross-border travel restrictions. Nezhda achieved

mechanical completion of the key equipment. The project is on track to produce first concentrate in early November

in line with the schedule. - Following the latest review by Vigeo Eris, a global leader in ESG assessments, data, research and analytics,

Polymetal's ESG overall score improved to 69 (out of 100), corresponding to the Advanced level of performance and

placing Polymetal on the 2nd place among 43 industry peers[1]. - Polymetal confirms its 2021 production guidance of 1.5 Moz of GE and maintains the full-year cost guidance of USUSD

700-750/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 925-975/GE oz for AISC. The cost guidance remains contingent on the Russian rouble

and Kazakh tenge exchange rate dynamics. The Company notes the continuous macro and COVID-related pressures

affecting its capital expenditures. The Company continues to prioritize timely project execution and to incur

additional costs to avoid project schedule slippage. -

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change1 % change1 2021 2020 2021 2020 Waste mined, Mt 52.5 39.2 +34% 98.0 79.1 +24% Underground development, km 23.3 23.2 +0% 46.3 46.4 -0% Ore mined, Mt 3.8 4.1 -8% 7.5 8.0 -6% Open-pit 2.8 3.0 -7% 5.6 5.9 -6% Underground 0.9 1.0 -9% 1.9 2.0 -5% Ore processed, Mt 4.0 4.3 -7% 7.6 7.8 -3% Average GE grade processed, g/t 3.5 3.8 -9% 3.6 4.0 -9% Production Gold, Koz 299 318 -6% 635 642 -1% Silver, Moz 4.8 4.9 -1% 9.4 9.8 -4% Gold equivalent, Koz2 339 358 -6% 714 723 -1% Sales Gold, Koz 315 324 -3% 595 595 +0% Silver, Moz 4.3 5.2 -18% 8.0 9.9 -19% Revenue, USUSDm3 681 641 +6% 1,274 1,135 +12% Net debt, USUSDm4 1,827 1,321 +38% 1,827 1,351 +35% LTIFR5 0.10 0.08 +25% 0.17 0.07 +143% Fatalities 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (2) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2020 restated accordingly. (3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 March 2021 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2020 (for the six months period). (5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked.

PRODUCTION BY MINE

3 months ended June 30, % 6 months ended June 30, % 2021 2020 change 2021 2020 change GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 Kyzyl 93 104 -10% 182 213 -14% Varvara 51 41 +23% 110 84 +31% Dukat 50 52 -3% 98 104 -5% Omolon 50 46 +9% 96 88 +10% Albazino 46 62 -26% 123 140 -12% Svetloye 26 31 -15% 53 52 +2% Voro 18 22 -17% 40 42 -5% Mayskoye 4 1 NM 10 1 NM TOTAL 339 358 -6% 714 723 -1%

Notes: (1) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2020 restated accordingly.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 at 12:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time).

To participate in the call, please dial:

From the UK:

+44 203 984 9844 (local access)

+44 800 011 9129 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 718 866 4614 (local access)

+1 888 686 3653 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 283 9858 (local access)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 785872

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=785872.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at the same numbers and webcast link listed above within an hour after the call and until 3 August 2021.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com FTI Consulting Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink +44 20 3727 1000 Timofey Kulakov Viktor Pomichal Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 Andrew Foster RBC Europe Limited Richard Brown Marcus Jackson +44 20 7653 4000 Panmure Gordon Jamil Miah John Prior +44 20 7886 2500 Rupert Dearden

Forward-looking statements

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Polymetal: Q2 2021 production results -2-

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

KYZYL

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 20.6 18.8 +10% 40.9 38.0 +7% Ore mined (open-pit), Kt 542 518 +5% 1,098 1,041 +5% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 569 481 +18% 1,133 1,006 +13% Gold grade, g/t 6.5 8.5 -24% 6.2 8.3 -25% Gold recovery 89.9% 87.2% +3% 89.4% 87.2% +2% Concentrate produced, Kt 34.2 37.3 -8% 69.3 73.0 -5% Concentrate gold grade, g/t 97.0 97.4 -0% 90.9 99.3 -8% Gold in concentrate, Koz1 107 117 -9% 202 233 -13% Concentrate shipped, Kt 21.4 26.4 -19% 48.4 47.3 +2% Payable gold shipped, Koz 40 51 -21% 86 92 -6% Amursk POX Concentrate processed, Kt 13 13 +1% 25 29 -13% Gold grade, g/t 130.8 149.2 -12% 133.9 141.8 -6% Gold recovery 90.2% 91.8% -2% 91.3% 91.8% -1% Gold produced, Koz 53 54 -0% 96 121 -20% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 93 104 -10% 182 213 -14%

Note: (1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

In Q2, the Kyzyl concentrator set a quarterly throughput record (second in a row) and also achieved the record recovery following full commissioning of the expanded dewatering section. Grade processed, as expected, declined y-o-y towards the open-pit reserve average. The planned grade decline will continue to impact production at Kyzyl throughout 2021 and will be only partially offset by higher throughput and improved recoveries.

A 10% increase in open-pit rock moved was achieved without new equipment thanks to productivity improvements driven by reduction in truck and excavator downtime.

Delivery of Kyzyl concentrate to ?hina was disrupted given the anti-COVID precautionary measures at seaports and railway crossings which have resulted in substantial rail car and ship deficit as well as lengthening round-trip times. Polymetal is switching from bulk (boxcar) to container shipping to accelerate cycle times and expects the sales/ production gap to close by year-end. ALBAZINO

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 5.6 5.1 +10% 10.7 9.9 +8% Underground development, km 3.9 3.1 +24% 7.1 6.2 +15% Ore mined, Kt 455 464 -2% 949 981 -3% Open-pit 268 295 -9% 576 655 -12% Underground 187 169 +11% 373 325 +15% PROCESSING Albazino concentrator Ore processed, Kt 444 446 -0% 871 891 -2% Gold grade, g/t 4.0 4.8 -16% 4.1 4.6 -11% Gold recovery1 88.4% 86.5% +2% 88.6% 86.0% +3% Concentrate produced, Kt 33.7 36.8 -8% 66.5 72.7 -9% Concentrate gold grade, g/t 46.7 50.0 -7% 48.1 49.1 -2% Gold in concentrate, Koz2 51 59 -14% 103 115 -10% Amursk POX Concentrate processed, Kt 34 40 -15% 82 86 -4% Gold grade, g/t 47.1 51.6 -9% 50.4 52.6 -4% Gold recovery 96.3% 96.5% -0% 96.4% 96.5% -0% Gold produced, Koz 46 62 -26% 123 139 -12% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 46 62 -26% 123 139 -12%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.

In H1, Albazino recorded a 12% decrease in production as the Anfisa high-grade open pit is nearing full depletion. The ramp-up of stoping at the Ekaterina-2 underground mine only partially compensates for this development. The new open pit, Farida, with lower grades, drove a 10% increase in waste volumes.

Recovery at the concentrator improved by 2 p.p. and 3 p.p. in Q2 and H1 2021 respectively as feedstock mix shifted to ores from deeper underground levels.

Construction at the Kutyn heap leach project is in full swing with final construction permits in place and contractors fully mobilized on site.

MAYSKOYE

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 1.0 0.6 +63% 2.0 1.7 +16% Underground development, km 4.7 5.5 -14% 9.8 11.0 -11% Ore mined, Kt 197 306 -36% 388 567 -32% Open-pit 38 108 -64% 51 186 -73% Underground 158 197 -20% 336 380 -12% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 218 230 -5% 435 458 -5% Gold grade, g/t 5.7 6.7 -15% 6.0 6.2 -4% Gold recovery 92.0% 84.4% +9% 92.3% 87.5% +5% Gold in concentrate, Koz2 37 37 -1% 77 76 +2% Gold produced in dore from concentrate (POX), Koz 4 - NM 5 - NM Gold produced in dore from carbon, Koz3 - 1 NM 5 1 NM TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 4 1 NM 10 1 NM

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX.

At Mayskoye, in Q2 2021 the plant only processed sulphide ore while in Q2 2020 oxidised material from the open pit was also part of the feed. Thus, the grades and recoveries are not comparable y-o-y. The Company started processing oxidised ore in July 2021.

Underground mine electrification project is running on schedule. Conveyor installation has commenced with first ore deliveries to the surface expected in Q2 2022.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Polymetal: Q2 2021 production results -3-

AMURSK POX

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Concentrate processed, Kt 50 53 -7% 110 115 -4% Albazino 33 38 -14% 77 79 -2% Kyzyl 13 13 +1% 25 29 -13% Mayskoye 2 - NA 3 - NA Veduga - 1 -100% 4 3 +38% Other1 1 0 NA 1 3 -73% Gold recovery 93.0% 94.2% -1% 94.0% 94.2% -0% Average gold grade, g/t 69.8 75.6 -8% 69.7 75.2 -7% Average sulphur grade 14.1% 13.5% +4% 13.8% 13.9% -1% Total gold produced2, Koz 103 116 -11% 224 261 -14% Albazino 45 51 -13% 112 111 +1% Kyzyl 53 54 -0% 96 121 -20% Mayskoye 4 - NA 5 0 NA Veduga - 4 -100% 9 19 -49% Other1 1 6 -86% 1 10 -91%

Notes: (1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment.

(2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines.

POX quarterly output was down due to lower production from Albazino concentrate and a 1 p.p. decrease in POX recovery on the back of the increased share of more metallurgically challenging material from Kyzyl.

A planned three-week autoclave maintenance shutdown in April went smoothly and identified no material issues.

VARVARA

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 10.0 10.1 -1% 19.5 20.3 -4% Ore mined, Kt 850 702 +21% 1,906 1,484 +28% PROCESSING Leaching Ore processed, Kt 794 796 -0% 1,558 1,530 +2% Gold grade, g/t 1.7 1.5 +11% 1.7 1.5 +12% Gold recovery1 89.9% 89.1% +1% 88.2% 88.1% +0% Gold production (in dore), Koz 38 32 +19% 84.4 66.8 +26% Flotation Ore processed, Kt 185 188 -1% 375 317 +19% Gold grade, g/t 2.8 2.6 +9% 2.7 2.8 -4% Recovery1 83.9% 87.2% -4% 84.3% 86.5% -3% Gold in concentrate, Koz 12 9 +41% 26 18 +47% Total ore processed, Kt 979 984 -0% 1,933 1,876 +3% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 51 41 +23% 110 84 +31%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

Q2 gold production at Varvara was up 23% y-o-y driven by higher grade leach ore from Komar and grade increase in third-party material at flotation circuit. Gold recovery from low copper grade ore improved to 89.9% after leaching circuit expansion increased residence time.

DUKAT OPERATIONS

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 0.7 - NA 1.1 - NA Underground development, km 11.1 10.9 +1% 22.8 22.2 +3% Ore mined, Kt 638 545 +17% 1,283 1,084 +18% Open-pit 119 - NA 223 - NA Underground 518 545 -5% 1,060 1,084 -2% PROCESSING Omsukchan concentrator Ore processed, Kt 508 496 +3% 1,021 1,009 +1% Grade Gold, g/t 0.6 0.6 -6% 0.5 0.5 -3% Silver, g/t 257 273 -6% 255 280 -9% Recovery1 Gold 87.1% 85.1% +2% 85.3% 84.8% +1% Silver 87.6% 87.4% +0% 87.2% 86.6% +1% Production Gold, Koz 8 8 -1% 14 14 -0% Silver, Moz 3.6 3.7 -4% 7.1 7.7 -7% Lunnoye plant Ore processed, Kt 122 116 +5% 237 232 +2% Grade Gold, g/t 1.6 1.4 +15% 1.6 1.5 +7% Silver, g/t 219 278 -21% 235 273 -14% Recovery1 Gold 90.0% 91.8% -2% 90.8% 91.2% -0% Silver 93.2% 92.8% +0% 92.6% 92.1% +1% Production Gold, Koz 6 5 +17% 11 10 +9% Silver, Moz 0.8 1.0 -17% 1.6 1.9 -12% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 13 13 +6% 25 24 +3% Silver, Moz 4.4 4.7 -6% 8.8 9.5 -8%

Notes: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

Dukat continues to experience planned grade decline, which resulted in a y-o-y production decrease. Ore mined was higher y-o-y as open-pit mining recommenced in Q1.

Primorskoye satellite underground mine produced first ore from development with first deliveries of high-grade direct shipment material to third-party smelters expected in Q3. OMOLON OPERATIONS

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 1.3 1.1 +13% 1.6 2.0 -23% Underground development, Km 3.0 3.7 -19% 5.7 7.0 -19% Ore mined, Kt 113 763 -85% 186 1,564 -88% Open-pit 34 642 -95% 34 1,331 -97% Underground 78 121 -35% 151 234 -35% PROCESSING Kubaka Mill Ore processed, Kt 217 220 -1% 429 433 -1% Grade Gold, g/t 6.5 6.6 -1% 6.7 6.7 -1% Silver, g/t 64 26 +150% 44 20 +122% Recovery1 Gold 95.0% 94.3% +1% 93.9% 93.2% +1% Silver 81.0% 69.5% +17% 79.5% 74.3% +7% Gold production, Koz 43 41 +6% 88 83 +7% Silver production, Moz 0.3 0.1 +177% 0.5 0.2 +144% Birkachan Heap Leach Ore stacked, Kt 308 707 -56% 353 707 -50% Gold grade, g/t 1.3 2.3 -44% 1.2 2.3 -45% Gold production, Koz 4 3 +7% 4 3 +24% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 47 45 +6% 93 86 +8% Silver, Moz 0.3 0.1 +171% 0.5 0.2 +141%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

In Q2, the Merrill-Crowe circuit at Kubaka plant was re-launched after a shut-down in 2020 as sufficient volumes of high silver grade material became available.

Grade at Birkachan heap leach decreased due to the higher base in 2020 when higher-grade stockpiled ore was processed. Stacking was lower with the crusher focused on re-handling of previously stacked ore.

Ore mining was down as Olcha open pit and underground mines as well as Birkachan open pit have been depleted. A new open pit mine at Burgali, 110 km from the processing plant, produced first ore.

The commissioning of the 2.5 MWh solar power plant commenced in July. The dry tailings storage facility achieved mechanical completion and is on track to enter production by the end of 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Polymetal: Q2 2021 production results -4-

SVETLOYE

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 1.1 0.9 +22% 1.8 1.6 +9% Ore mined (open pit), Kt 536 561 -4% 926 907 +2% PROCESSING Ore stacked, Kt 366 317 +16% 648 626 +4% Gold grade, g/t 2.8 3.7 -24% 3.7 4.0 -9% Gold production, Koz 26 31 -15% 53 52 +2% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 26 31 -15% 53 52 +2%

Quarterly gold production at Svetloye contracted y-o-y on the back of the planned decline in grade. Stacking increase is attributable to the low base of Q2 2020 when stacking volumes were impacted by maintenance shutdown of the ore crushing complex.

Waste mined jumped as mining started at the new Lyudmila pit.

VORO

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 3.0 - NA 3.6 - NA Ore mined, Kt 57 - NA 68 - NA PROCESSING CIP Ore processed, Kt 262 260 +1% 522 529 -1% Gold grade, g/t 1.9 2.2 -17% 2.0 2.2 -8% Gold recovery1 84.6% 82.5% +3% 84.2% 82.3% +2% Gold production, Koz 16 18 -11% 36 36 -0% Heap Leach Ore stacked, Kt - 22 -100% - 22 -100% Gold grade, g/t - 0.9 -100% - 0.9 -100% Gold production, Koz 2 4 -53% 4 6 -38% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 18 22 -18% 40 42 -6%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold within work-in-progress inventory.

Gold production at Voro continued to drift lower as the plant processed predominantly low-grade historical stockpiles. Recovery for the reporting quarter and H1 improved by 3 p.p. and 2 p.p. y-o-y respectively as oxidized ore from Saum was introduced to the feed.

At the Voro flotation plant, the foundations for equipment and steel framework for the concentrator building were completed. SAG and ball mills have been installed. The project is 50% completed.

NEZHDA

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 5.6 - NA 11.0 - NA Ore mined, Kt 365 - NA 710 - NA

Construction and mining activities proceeded on schedule. Mechanical completion of key equipment, including SAG and ball mills, was achieved. Cold commissioning of individual equipment items is in progress with multiple representatives of international suppliers on site.

Construction of the dry-stack tailings storage facility is nearing completion. The project is on track to produce first concentrate on November 1, 2021.

POX-2

Construction progressed on schedule. In Q2, the large-sized equipment of oxygen station was installed. Equipment foundation construction at the POX building is being finalized. Downstream circuit metal framework construction was completed.

The Suez straits crisis lead to multiple delays in shipment of key equipment from Europe. The management is evaluating alternative options of ensuring the timely arrival of items on the critical path, including booking single-cargo vessels at increased cost.

SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY

There were no fatal accidents during the first half of the year (consistent with H1 2020) among Polymetal's workforce and the Company's contractors. We regret to report that on July 18 a drilling contractor lost his life at the Saum open-pit mine, part of Voro operations. We send our condolences to the family and friends of our colleague. The incident is currently under investigation to understand the root cause of the accident to prevent any recurrence.

LTIFR among the Group's employees in Q2 2021 stood at 0.10, in comparison with 0.08 in Q2 2020, while for the first half of 2021 LTIFR was 0.17 vs 0.07 a year earlier. There were three incidents among employees during the quarter and no incidents with contractor workers. During H1 2021, there were ten lost-time injuries in total vs four cases during H1 2020.

In Q2, Vigeo Eiris (part of Moody's ESG solutions), a global leader in ESG assessments, data, research and analytics , raised Polymetal's overall ESG score from 48 to 69 (out of 100) which corresponds with the Advanced level, the highest on the company's ranking scale. The new score places Polymetal on the second place out of 43 in the Mining & Metals sector and 22nd place in the global ranking universe (4,939 companies). For more information visit vigeo-eiris.com.

The reporting quarter was also marked with a couple of other external recognitions, which confirms our success as a responsible company: Polymetal took the 7th place in Russia's 30 most eco-friendly companies rating and the 2nd place among metals and mining companies in Russia by Forbes.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Epidemiological situation in the Company remains under control. Number of active cases increased q-o-q as Russia and Kazakhstan entered the third wave of the pandemic. As of the date of this press release, there are less than 50 active cases of the disease in Polymetal, none of which observed at production sites. Operations and development projects continue undisrupted. All precautionary measures, including extensive testing and observatory periods, are maintained at all sites.

Multiple regions introduced requirements for mandatory vaccination within certain industries (hospitality, transportation services). Continuously operating industries (including mining) are currently not targeted. Polymetal continues to facilitate non-obligatory vaccination among employees by organizing vaccination at local hospitals or establishing vaccination points on site.

The Company estimates COVID-related cash expenses at approximately USUSD 5 million per month with the majority recorded as operating costs. This translates into roughly USUSD 35 per GE ounce in AISC. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] For more information visit vigeo-eiris.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: POLY LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Sequence No.: 118521 EQS News ID: 1221796 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221796&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)