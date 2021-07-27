Hibernia REIT plc: Harcourt Square news

DJ Harcourt Square news

Harcourt Square news Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia") announces that it has agreed non-binding heads of terms with KPMG Ireland for a pre-let of the majority of its 337,000 sq. ft. office development at Harcourt Square for the long term at an initial net effective rent slightly below EUR50 per sq. ft. per annum. There is no certainty that an agreement for lease will be concluded between the parties. Further announcements will be made as appropriate. ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

July 27, 2021