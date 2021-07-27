Anzeige
Hibernia REIT plc: Harcourt Square news

DJ Harcourt Square news 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Harcourt Square news 
27-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The information contained within this announcement is considered by Hibernia REIT PLC to constitute inside information. 
 Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be 
considered to be in the public domain. 
 
Harcourt Square news 
Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia") announces that it has agreed non-binding heads of terms with KPMG Ireland for a pre-let 
of the majority of its 337,000 sq. ft. office development at Harcourt Square for the long term at an initial net 
effective rent slightly below EUR50 per sq. ft. per annum. There is no certainty that an agreement for lease will be 
concluded between the parties. 
Further announcements will be made as appropriate. 
 
ENDS 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer 
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 118517 
EQS News ID:  1221780 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221780&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

