Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Artios raises USD153m in Series C financing 27-Jul-2021 / 07:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Artios raises USD153m in Series C financing LONDON, 27 July 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today notes that its portfolio company, Artios Pharma Limited ("Artios"), a leading DNA Damage Response ("DDR") company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for cancer, has completed a Series C financing of USD153 million (GBP110 million), following strong interest from leading global healthcare investors. Arix has invested USD8.7 million (GBP6.3 million[1]) in the financing to retain its position as the largest shareholder in Artios, with an 8.8% ownership stake on a fully diluted basis. Mark Chin, Managing Director at Arix and Artios Board Director, commented: "Our continued investment in Artios reflects the strength of both the management team and the company's unique platform of novel DDR product candidates, which have the potential to make a real impact to cancer patients. Artios has made significant clinical and operational progress in the last year and the quality of the investors attracted in this financing round are testament to the strength of the business. We look forward to supporting this proven management team as they build on their history of developing ground-breaking DDR therapies for patients suffering from hard-to-treat cancers." The announcement can be accessed on Artios' website at: https://www.artiospharma.com/news-events/ and full text of announcement from Artios is contained below. [ENDS] For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Mary Clark, Manel Mateus +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com Artios Announces USD153 Million (GBP110 Million) Series C Financing Led by Omega Funds and TCG X - Funding propels Artios' ability to progress beyond synthetic lethality and to continue the exploitation of the full spectrum of oncology vulnerabilities presented by the DNA Damage Response through deployment of Artios' DDR-based platform and small molecule drug discovery capabilities - Financing supports expansion of potentially best-in-class ATR inhibitor and first-in-class highly selective Pol? inhibitor programs by enabling clinical development in multiple tumor settings and biological backgrounds of single agent and combination therapies CAMBRIDGE, UK and NEW YORK, USA, 27 July 2021: Artios Pharma Limited (Artios), a leading DNA Damage Response (DDR) company exploiting a broad DDR-based platform and small molecule drug discovery capabilities to develop a diverse pipeline of product candidates for the treatment of cancer, today announced the completion of a USUSD153 million (GBP110 million) Series C financing to fund further development of its promising clinical-stage pipeline. The oversubscribed financing was co-led by Omega Funds and TCG X. Additional investors include Avidity Partners, Invus, Deep Track Capital, Sofinnova Partners, Tetragon Financial Group, RTW Investments LP, Soleus Capital, Piper Heartland Healthcare Capital, CaaS Capital Management, and Schroders Capital. These new investors join existing investors Arix Bioscience plc, SV Health Investors, Andera Partners, LSP (Life Sciences Partners), M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, IP Group plc, and Novartis Venture Fund who also continue to support Artios through their participation. In connection with the close of the Series C financing, Michelle Doig, Partner, Head of Corporate Development, Omega Funds and Chen Yu, Founding Managing Partner, TCG X, will join Artios' Board of Directors. Michelle Doig, Partner, Head of Corporate Development, Omega Funds, said: "Artios' deep expertise in DNA damage response and novel approach to drive the search for new and better cancer treatments is an ideal match for Omega Funds. Supporting Artios in its mission to advance its portfolio of best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule DDR programs, including its DNA polymerase theta (Pol?) inhibitor, which is poised to enter the clinic, is a welcome addition to our portfolio of life science investments targeting our world's most urgent medical needs." Dr. Chen Yu, Founding Managing Partner, TCG X said: "Artios' DDR programs have been validated by large pharma partnerships which speak to the promise of their science and strategy. Artios' first-in-class platform for developing novel DDR drugs, including their targeted novel Pol? inhibitor with synergies with PARP inhibitors, provides a new potential mode of targeted cancer treatment in identified DDR-defective tumor populations. By investing in this financing round we are creating multiple avenues of value creation for our funds' investors." Dr. Niall Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Artios, said: "We are thrilled to have such great investors support our vision in this latest Series C fundraise co-led by Omega Funds and TCG X alongside a premier group of new and existing investors. This is an exciting time for Artios as we continue to progress our potential best-in-class ATR program in the clinic and prepare to launch our Pol? program into first-in-human studies in the second half of 2021. By ensuring that our DDR platform and pipeline programs are well-funded, we have successfully cleared a runway to execute our near-term clinical objectives. Having this caliber of strategic investors supporting our mission to bring next-generation DDR programs targeting hard to treat cancers to market adds further validation to Artios' cancer-killing DDR Platform." Artios is actively developing a pipeline of highly promising potentially best-in-class and first-in-class DDR therapies identified from a global network of leading researchers in the DDR field, including through Cancer Research UK. The inhibition of novel DNA repair targets, like Pol?, in tumors where DNA damage response factors have been lost or down regulated will lead to cancer cells being selectively destroyed without harming normal cells. This creates an opportunity for such products to be used with existing and future therapies to kill cancer. This financing follows an USD84 million (GBP65 million) Series B fundraise concluded in August 2018 and yields total capital raised to date from investors and strategic partners of more than USUSD320 million. END For more information, please contact: Investor Contact: Abid Ansari, Chief Financial Officer E: Abid.Ansari@artiospharma.com Media Contact: LifeSci Advisors Ligia Vela Reid E: lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com About Artios Pharma Limited Artios is a leading DNA Damage Response (DDR) company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for cancer. The Company is led by an experienced scientific and leadership team with proven expertise in DDR drug discovery, including the discovery and early development of the PARP inhibitor Olaparib. It has a unique partnership with Cancer Research UK (CRUK), and collaborations with leading DNA repair researchers worldwide, such as The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI) and the Crick Institute, London. Artios is building a pipeline of next-generation DDR programs to target hard to treat cancers, including its ATR inhibitor ART0380 in treating DDR defective tumors, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study, and the potential first-in-class Pol? inhibitor ART4215 for monotherapy and combination treatments. In December 2020, Artios entered into a collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to identify and develop precision oncology medicines targeting nucleases. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has the right to opt into exclusive development and commercialization of compounds on up to eight targets with Artios to receive up to USUSD860 million total milestones per target. In April 2021, Artios entered into a collaboration with Novartis to identify DDR targets to use with Novartis' proprietary radioligand therapies with Artios receiving a USUSD20 million up-front payment in addition to near term research funding to support the collaboration. Artios is eligible to receive up to USD1.3 billion in discovery, development, regulatory and sales-based milestones in addition to royalty payments. Artios is based at the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge, UK, with an office in New York City, USA. About Omega Funds Founded in 2004, Omega Funds is a leading international investment firm that creates and invests in life sciences companies that target our world's most urgent medical needs. Omega focuses on identifying and supporting companies through value inflection points across the full arc of innovation, from company formation through clinical milestones and commercial adoption. Omega Funds' portfolio companies have brought 39 products to market in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, rare diseases, precision medicine and others. Please visit www.omegafunds.com for additional information. 