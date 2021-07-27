Akur8 is pleased to announce its collaboration with Beesafe and Compensa, two entities of VIG Poland, to enhance their pricing process. With this new milestone, Akur8 continues to expand its European footprint, with 7 countries to date.

Specifically developed for insurers, Akur8's solution boosts their pricing processes by automating risk and demand modeling, using transparent Artificial Intelligence proprietary technology. The core benefit for insurers is greater speed-to-accuracy, while maintaining full transparency and control on the models created.

VIG (Vienna Insurance Group) is one of the largest insurance groups in the world and one of the leading insurers in Austria and CEE countries. By collaborating with Akur8 for their motor insurance lines, Compensa will further accelerate their digital transformation, transforming the very core pricing process. Beesafe, a new, fully digital and direct entity created by VIG Poland, will be using Akur8 to launch their new product, leveraging the accelerated time-to-market benefits.

"We are very happy to support Beesafe and Compensa, part of VIG Poland, in taking a critical step towards insurance pricing sophistication and spurring digital transformation in their field. We are particularly humbled to accompany Beesafe in the launch of their fully digital journey, to help them bring their product to Polish consumers in a timely manner.", says Samuel Falmagne, CEO at Akur8.

"It is great to be able to support VIG Poland in the launch of a new venture, whilst also reinforcing Akur8's presence in Europe, Poland being our seventh European country of presence to date.", says Brune de Linares, Chief of Sales at Akur8.

"Beesafe is a purely digital venture with a strong insurtech identity that we are extremely proud to be launching despite a very challenging context undermined by Covid. This is a strong testimony to the team's commitment to continue to fuel digital transformation in our sector, sustained by collaborations with top-notch solutions that Akur8 epitomizes, for a highly strategic process that is pricing, all the more when launching a new product.", says Rafal Mosionek, CEO at Beesafe and Executive Committee Member at Compensa, VIG Poland.

About Akur8

Akur8 is revolutionizing insurance pricing with transparent AI. Akur8 developed a unique AI-based insurance pricing solution that automates modeling for insurance companies while keeping full transparency and control on the models created, as required by regulators worldwide. Akur8 is the only solution on the market reconciling Machine Learning and Actuarial worlds.

About Beesafe

Beesafe is a digital venture with a strong insurtech identity, benefiting from a quite unique positioning within the CEE area. The digital start-up was established by VIG, the leading insurance group in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, to provide a dynamic distribution company with a unique customer offering, and potential for expansion into other countries where VIG operates.

About Compensa

Part of the Vienna Insurance Group, Compensa has been operating on the Polish market for many years, constantly developing its offer, service standards and sales network to exceed the expectations of the growing number of customers.

About VIG

Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) is a leading specialist insurance company in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe. About 50 companies in 30 countries belong to it. It is a company with a long tradition, having strong brands and attaching great importance to customer proximity. VIG bases its activity on the foundation of almost 200 years of experience in the insurance industry. The Vienna Insurance Group, with around 25,000 employees, is the undisputed leader in the group's key markets and thus has an excellent market position enabling it to take advantage of long-term growth opportunities in a region with 180 million people.

