Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer: 'I am excited to introduce ECOPlanet, the latest in our range of green building solutions. Driving? ?the? ?circular? ?economy,? ?our? ?ECOPlanet? ?range? ?includes? ?the? ?world's? ?first? ?cement? ?with? ?20%? ?recycled? ?construction? ?&? ?demolition? ?waste? ?inside,? ?advancing? ?our? ?net-zero? ?vision? ?in? ?a? ?nature-positive? ?way.? ?With? ?the? ?world's? ?population? ?rising? ?and? ?rapid? ?urbanization,? ?solutions? ?like? ?ECOPlanet? ?are? ?critical? ?to? ?enable? ?greener ?cities? ?and? ?smarter? ?infrastructure, building more with less.'
With? ?Holcim's? ?industry-leading? ?formulation? ?expertise,? ?ECOPlanet's? ?sustainability? ?profile? ?is? ?driven? ?by? ?innovative? ?low-emission? raw? ?materials,? ?including ?calcined clay and recycled construction and demolition waste.? ?Its? ?lower? ?carbon? ?footprint? ?is? ?further? ?enhanced? ?by? ?decarbonizing? ?its? ?production? ?process? ?led by ?the? ?use? ?of? ?alternative? ?fuels?.? ?
Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer: 'ECOPlanet is emblematic of how we are committed to building a net-zero future. It is innovation-driven, pushing the boundaries of low-emission materials such as calcined clay. It is circular, using recycled materials to preserve nature. We make it even more climate-friendly with alternative fuels in its industrial process. ECOPlanet is a great demonstration that it is possible to build low-carbon around the world, from Germany to Canada, with no compromise in performance.'
ECOPlanet adds to Holcim's leading range of green building solutions, aligned with the world's highest standards of sustainable building certifications from BREEAM to LEED. It builds on the success of ECOPact, the world's broadest range of green concrete, which is broadly distributed across over twenty markets today.
