EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim launches ECOPlanet global range of green cement



27.07.2021 / 09:00



ECOPlanet cement offers at least 30% lower carbon footprint with no compromise on performance



Sustainability profile driven by innovative low-emission raw materials, with world's first cement with 20%? ?recycled? ?construction? ?and? ?demolition? ?waste?



Industry's? ?broadest? ?range? ?of? ?applications,? ?from? ?home? ?building? ?to? ?complex? ?infrastructure?

Holcim launches ECOPlanet, its global range of green cement delivering at least 30% lower carbon footprint with equal to superior performance1. ECOPlanet is available in Germany, Romania, Canada, Switzerland, Spain, France, and Italy and will be distributed across 15 countries in 2021, with the objective of doubling its market presence by the end of 2022 to enable low-carbon construction at scale. Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer: 'I am excited to introduce ECOPlanet, the latest in our range of green building solutions. Driving? ?the? ?circular? ?economy,? ?our? ?ECOPlanet? ?range? ?includes? ?the? ?world's? ?first? ?cement? ?with? ?20%? ?recycled? ?construction? ?&? ?demolition? ?waste? ?inside,? ?advancing? ?our? ?net-zero? ?vision? ?in? ?a? ?nature-positive? ?way.? ?With? ?the? ?world's? ?population? ?rising? ?and? ?rapid? ?urbanization,? ?solutions? ?like? ?ECOPlanet? ?are? ?critical? ?to? ?enable? ?greener ?cities? ?and? ?smarter? ?infrastructure, building more with less.' With? ?Holcim's? ?industry-leading? ?formulation? ?expertise,? ?ECOPlanet's? ?sustainability? ?profile? ?is? ?driven? ?by? ?innovative? ?low-emission? raw? ?materials,? ?including ?calcined clay and recycled construction and demolition waste.? ?Its? ?lower? ?carbon? ?footprint? ?is? ?further? ?enhanced? ?by? ?decarbonizing? ?its? ?production? ?process? ?led by ?the? ?use? ?of? ?alternative? ?fuels?.? ? Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer: 'ECOPlanet is emblematic of how we are committed to building a net-zero future. It is innovation-driven, pushing the boundaries of low-emission materials such as calcined clay. It is circular, using recycled materials to preserve nature. We make it even more climate-friendly with alternative fuels in its industrial process. ECOPlanet is a great demonstration that it is possible to build low-carbon around the world, from Germany to Canada, with no compromise in performance.' ECOPlanet adds to Holcim's leading range of green building solutions, aligned with the world's highest standards of sustainable building certifications from BREEAM to LEED. It builds on the success of ECOPact, the world's broadest range of green concrete, which is broadly distributed across over twenty markets today. Discover more here: Launch video link and Explainer video link 1 Compared to ordinary (CEM I/OPC) cement About Holcim

A global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is at the forefront of green building solutions, from ECOPact concrete, enabling carbon-neutral construction to Firestone Building products, improving energy efficiency in buildings. Driving the circular economy to build more with less, it launched the world's first green cement ECOPlanet with recycled construction and demolition waste inside and is pushing the boundaries of digitalization to make its business smarter end-to-end. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, accelerating our world's green transformation. Holcim's 70,000 people are passionate about building progress across its 70 markets and four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.holcim.com Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

