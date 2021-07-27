Never Limited To Only Big Carriers With Marine Online

Addressing cargo owners' difficulties finding vessels with digitalisation

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since the Suez Canal blockage, the world supply chain today struggles with finding vessels for their consignments and exorbitant rates to secure space. However, cargo owners need not limit themselves to their existing network of vessels by their traditional practices of calling brokers.

Marine Online is an effective platform for cargo owners to charter suitable vessels for their business needs. Shipowners who are on the lookout for cargoes can also leverage Marine Online's network of cargo owners for the same purpose. Above all, both ship and cargo owners enjoy both time and monetary savings through transacting with Marine Online's platform. Parties can be assured of zero hidden costs - compared to commissions charged by a broker in the traditional chartering process.

Kenny Phua, Vice President of Marine Online's chartering department, added "We understand the difficulties cargo owners face today from worldwide equipment shortage. Our platform is definitely a useful alternative for both ship and cargo owners. Shippers having difficulties sourcing for suitable vessels can tap into our network to bridge their consignment gaps. Shipowners can also leverage our network to source for cargo - especially those cargo owners who limit themselves to big carriers. We are confident Marine Online is an effective medium to help the industry sustain their operations sans the prevailing exorbitant rates and loadings."

Marine Online's platform offers both ship and cargo owners to charter through market or private orders - subject to their preferences. Parties are assured of secured and seamless transactions with all communications captured in the platform for record purposes.

Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its portfolio of 8 major services, Marine Online shapes the future of maritime by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com

