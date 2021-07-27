The "The European Market for Kitchen Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an accurate comprehensive picture of the kitchen furniture industry in 30 EU countries, providing data and 2015-2020 trends (both in value and in volume) in kitchen furniture production and consumption, imports and exports, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, for the total sector and by six price range groups.

Marketing policies, the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last six years and forecasts for the years 2021-2024, an analysis of the supply structure and the competitive system, and an overview of the distribution system are also provided. The value and weight of the built-in appliances on the domestic sales of kitchen furniture are considered, too.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Kitchen furniture imports and exports in the 30 European countries considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin. The time frame considered is 2015-2020.

An overview of international trade of selected household appliances for the last three years is also provided for each European country considered.

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

A financial analysis is based on a sample of around 250 selected European manufacturing companies that produce mostly kitchens, and includes profitability ratios (EBITDA, EBIT, ROI, ROE), structure ratios, employment data and ratios per employees.

SUPPLY STRUCTURE

An analysis of the types of product manufactured by the European kitchen furniture companies and information on key players operating in each segment. Kitchen furniture production is broken down according to:

cabinet door material (solid wood, veneer, laminated, ceramics/gres, decorative papers, thermoplastic foils, lacquered, melamine, aluminium, glass)

(solid wood, veneer, laminated, ceramics/gres, decorative papers, thermoplastic foils, lacquered, melamine, aluminium, glass) cabinet door style (classic, rustic, modern, design, hi-tech)

(classic, rustic, modern, design, hi-tech) cabinet door colour (white, bright colours, neutral colours, wood looking) and lacquered type (high gloss, opaque)

(white, bright colours, neutral colours, wood looking) and (high gloss, opaque) worktop material (solid surface, natural stone, quartz/engineered stone, laminated, ceramic slabs, steel and aluminium, wood, glass)

(solid surface, natural stone, quartz/engineered stone, laminated, ceramic slabs, steel and aluminium, wood, glass) type of lay-out (price range, shape, size, type).

DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at European level as a whole and for country clusters considered. The analysis of the distribution system covers the following channels: Kitchen specialists; Furniture retailers; Large furniture chains; Contract; Building trade; DIY stores; Direct sales; E-commerce. A breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by distribution channel is available for a sample of companies.

In this Report, a focus is also given to the potential growth in selected metropolitan areas (2023 forecast).

COMPETITIVE SYSTEM

Analysis of the leading local and foreign players present in each price range and in each European country considered. Detailed tables show sales data and market shares for the leading kitchen furniture companies and short profiles of the major players in the kitchen furniture industry are also available. At the end of this chapter, there is a focus on the performance of the main European companies on extra EU30 markets, with exports data and market shares by geographic area of destination (Russia and other CIS Countries, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Pacific, North America and Central-South America).

Addresses of about 380 European kitchen furniture companies are also provided.

