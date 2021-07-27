

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unsecured consumer credit provider International Personal Finance (IPF.L) on Tuesday reported profit before tax of 43.3 million pounds or 9.7p per share during the half year ended June 30, compared with loss of 53.3 million pounds or 26.3p per share in the same period a year ago.



'This very positive result was driven by a combination of lower impairment charges resulting from strong collections, very good new business credit quality and cost reductions, all of which more than offset lower revenue resulting from the smaller portfolio,' the company said in a statement.



Revenue for the period decreased to 262.9 million pounds form 362.2 million pounds a year ago.



Net revenue, excluding impairment charges were 251.2 million pounds compared with 180 million pounds last year.



Credit issued during the half year period increased 25.1% year-over-year to 459.5 million pounds.



The group said its customer number decreased 7.6% year-over-year to 1,679.



The company has proposed an interim dividend of 2.2 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

