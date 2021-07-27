- (PLX AI) - Kongsberg Auto shares fell 4% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock to NOK 3.50 from NOK 4.
- • Kongsberg Auto will take a bigger hit than expected in Q2 earnings from production halts at its customers, higher raw material prices and semiconductor shortages, Kepler said
- • The company may trim its operating profit outlook for the year: Kepler
- • But Kongsberg Auto has a stable financial position, with improved earnings and an order backlog that can boost sales by 35-40% over 2-3 years, Kepler said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock
