$2 Billion Revenue Generated by Non-Woven Adhesives Market in 2020: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising awareness on women and infant hygiene, increasing geriatric population, booming number of urban dwellers, and technological advancements are the key global non-woven adhesives market drivers. Another key factor propelling the demand for such products, especially in the healthcare sector, is their good bond strength and elasticity. Due to these factors, their sales valued around $2.0 billion in 2020, and they are set to witness a steady rise during 2021-2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

Unlike most other industries, the non-woven adhesives market did not suffer much during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the unprecedented health emergency caused by the viral disease, the wearing of face masks has been made mandatory in many countries, while a higher usage of sanitary products is being encouraged. This has led to a high demand for non-woven adhesives as they are widely used in sanitary products, masks, and surgical gowns.

The categories of the non-woven adhesives market under segmentation by application are baby care, adult incontinence, feminine hygiene, medical, and others. Among these, the largest share during the historical period (2015-2020) was held by the baby care category on account of the escalating number of births, rising consciousness regarding the hygiene of infants, and increasing awareness on the importance of controlling odor and humidity in baby care products.

Further, amorphous polyalpha olefin (APAO), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), styrenic block copolymer (SBC), and others are the divisions of the non-woven adhesives market under the type segment. In 2020, the market was dominated by the APAO category, which is also predicted to witness a considerably high CAGR till 2030. This would be because APAO offers baby and adult diapers high sheer resistance and peel strength. Apart from these products, APAO finds wide application in medical devices, which are in high demand during the pandemic.

Just like in the historical period, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the largest non-woven adhesives market during the forecast period. The low labor and raw material costs have been encouraging companies from around the world to set up non-woven adhesive manufacturing plants, as well as those for their end products, here. Additionally, the demand for the end products is increasing in the region as the people here are experiencing financial prosperity.

To meet the increasing product demand, non-woven adhesives market players are increasing their manufacturing output. For instance, in February 2020, a new $57.0-million facility was commissioned by Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. in Kurkumbh, India. Here, the company produces high-performance adhesives and sealants, which are growing in demand in the country.

The most-prominent companies in the global non-woven adhesives market are H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema SA, Beardow Adams (Adhesives) Ltd., Moresco Corporation, Lohmann-Koester GmbH & Co. KG, Savare Specialty Adhesives LLC, ADTEK Malaysia Sdn Bhd., Palmetto Adhesives Company Inc., and Cattie Adhesive Solutions LLC.

