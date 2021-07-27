Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.07.2021
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
27.07.2021 | 11:03
Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report & Notice of AGM 2021

PR Newswire

London, July 27

27 July 2021

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Annual Financial Report (year to 30 April 2021); Notice of 2021 AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP) announces that the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

* Annual Report and Accounts for the Year to 30 April 2021, which contains the Notice of Annual General Meeting (The 'Annual Report and Accounts')

* Form of Proxy

Copies of the documents referred to above were posted to shareholders on July 27, 2021

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 17 Grosvenor Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 5EL at 11:00am on 2nd September 2021.

A copy of the Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Proxy Card is also available from: www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretariat, Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu

