The "Europe Workplace Services Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type; Organization Size, Large Enterprises; Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research study titled "Europe Workplace Services Market to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Analysis and Forecast by: Service Type, Organization Size, and Vertical," the market is expected to reach US$ 54267.14 million by 2028 from US$ 26251.31 million in 2021.

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe workplace services market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. The increasing burden of conformity services are the major factor driving the growth of the European workplace services market. However, issues associated with the growing safety concerns hinder the growth of the Europe workplace services market.

The market for European workplace services is segmented into service type, organization size, vertical, and country. Based on services type, the market is segmented into end-user outsourcing services, and tech support services core. In 2020, the end-user outsourcing services segment held the largest share of the Europe workplace market.

Based on organization type the workplace services market is divided into- Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Large enterprises is expected to the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. On the basis of vertical the market is segmented into Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Telecom- IT and ITES, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Others. The Telecom-IT and ITES segment accounts for the largest market share in 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Russia, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany are some of the worst affected member states in the European region. Businesses in the region face severe economic difficulties, as they had to suspend their operations or substantially reduce their activities. Due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, the region is anticipated to have an economic slowdown till Mid-2021.

The report segments the Europe Workplace Services market as follows:

Europe Workplace Services Market By Service Type

End-User Outsourcing Services

Tech Support Services

Europe Workplace Services Market By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Europe Workplace Services Market By Vertical

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education, Telecom- IT and ITES

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Others

Europe Workplace Services Market By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Workplace Services Market Landscape

5. Europe Workplace Services-Market Dynamics

6. Workplace Services Market Europe Analysis

7. Europe Workplace Services Market Analysis By Service Type

8. Europe Workplace Services Market Analysis By Organization Size

9. Workplace Services Market Analysis By Vertical

10. Workplace Services Market Country Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Workplace Services Market

12. Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Atos SE

Cognizant

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Unisys Corporation

Wipro Limited

