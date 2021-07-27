

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $454.7 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $233.7 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $497.8 million or $3.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.5% to $4.30 billion from $3.15 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $497.8 Mln. vs. $247.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.08 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.87 -Revenue (Q2): $4.30 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.35 - $11.65



